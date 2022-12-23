5 best AAA game deals on PS4 and PS5 during Holiday Sale 2022

PlayStation’s Holiday Sale is well underway, with massive discounts on popular titles for PlayStation 4 and 5. The sale, often dubbed the “January” or “End of Year” sale, is held annually and has players swarming to buy their most anticipated games.

The Holiday Sale is great for players who may have missed the Black Friday or Cyber Monday sales and gives them a chance to wrap up the year with the best in gaming. The 2022 Holiday Sale has tons of new AAA and older titles on sale right now. Let’s take a look at five of the best ones.

PlayStation @PlayStation Start celebrating early with PlayStation Store’s massive Holiday Sale promotion. Get a preview of the thousands of titles that will be on offer: play.st/3YQDlsP Start celebrating early with PlayStation Store’s massive Holiday Sale promotion. Get a preview of the thousands of titles that will be on offer: play.st/3YQDlsP https://t.co/LzF1a2VIgH

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer. It only lists discounted offers available in India.

PlayStation Holiday Sale 2022: Resident Evil Village and four other games you can’t miss

5) It Takes Two

Base Price: Rs 2499

Discounted Price: Rs 999

2021’s It Takes Two takes players on a unique journey in which they must use communication and teamwork to get through several in-game scenarios. The game, awarded 2021’s Game of the Year is designed to be played with two players, with the co-op method being split screen.

One of the best things about It Takes Two is that only one player needs to own the game. Friends can be invited to play using the “Friend’s Pass,” free on both PS4 and PS5.

It Takes Two is currently available for a discount of 60% during PlayStation’s Holiday Sale.

4) Resident Evil Village

Base Price: Rs 2499

Discounted Price: Rs 1249

Resident Evil Village is the sequel to the critically acclaimed Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. The horror game takes place three years after the previous game and features the same protagonist, Ethan Winters. Players are pulled deep into a horrifying story that takes them to a small European village.

While the tone and setting of the game feel similar to its predecessor, Resident Evil Village comes with improved combat mechanics and more enemies, puzzles, boss fights, and choices.

Players can get Resident Evil Village from the PlayStation Store at a discount of 50% during the Holiday Sale.

3) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition

Base Price: Rs 3999

Discounted Price: Rs 599

EA’s latest single-player Star Wars adventure is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which takes place inside the movie’s universe and is set five years after Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. Players go up against the dark forces of Darth Vader and his apprentices, fighting using classic weapons like lightsabers and forging alliances from all corners of the galaxy.

The Deluxe Edition of the game contains the base game as well as the following:

The Crimson BD-1 skin

The Crimson Mantis skin

Digital Art Book

“Director’s Cut” behind-the-scenes videos featuring over 90 minutes of footage from the game's making.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition is available for a whopping 85% discount during PlayStation’s 2022 Holiday Sale.

2) The Last of Us Part II

Base Price: Rs 2499

Discounted Price: Rs 624

2020’s Game of the Year gets one of the best deals during the Holiday Sale this year. The Last of Us Part II is the highly-rated sequel to The Last of Us, a game that needs no introduction. Players follow the story of Ellie, a teenager living in a camp in Wyoming as a brutal post-apocalyptic world survives beyond its walls.

The Last of Us Part II is available at a 75% discount for both PS4 and PS5 during the 2022 PlayStation Holiday Sale.

1) Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Base Price (PS5): Rs 2999

Discounted Price (PS5): Rs 1199

Base Price (PS4): Rs 2499

Discounted Price (PS4): Rs 624

The recently released Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection contains two of the best games from Sony’s popular Uncharted series. The first game players gave access to is 2016’s Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, which takes players worldwide along with Nathan and Sam Drake as they search for pirate treasure and evade some shady people.

The second game in the bundle is Uncharted: Lost Legacy, which sees Nathan’s associate (and former love interest) Chloe Fraizer take over a protagonist, pairing up with former mercenary leader Nadine Ross. Players follow the duo’s journey to India’s Western Ghats in search of a priceless artifact.

The Legacy of Thieves is a PS5-only bundle for 60% off during the PlayStation Holiday Sale 2022. On the other hand, its PS4 counterpart, titled “Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End & Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Digital Bundle,” has a 75% discount.

