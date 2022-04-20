5 best accessories in Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition

Accessories in Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition allow characters to increase their stats and abilities beyond simply leveling up. Some can be incredibly difficult to find, while others just require stealing or opening a treasure chest.

Some characters have low defenses and therefore, require a boost. This is where accessories come in.

But which are the best, must-get accessories?

Accessories help characters do more in Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition

Most of the accessories in Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition are useful, but some are indubitably superior. Some will really stand out in the late game as items that will simplify certain fights. In that regard, the Elemental Brooches can aid players against debuffs and elemental status effects from that particular color.

There are others that increase HP, Defense, or even Hit percentage. Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition also has Dragon Elemental Plates as another interesting piece.

Most bosses and enemies have one element, and equipping the right Dragon Elemental Plate can completely shut down that encounters’ damage attempts. But which are the best?

Accessories in Chrono Cross

Resistance Belt

Defender Plus

Moonglasses

Dragoon’s Glory

Profiteer Purse

5) Resistance Belt

The Resistance Belt lowers the amount of time a Status Ailment lasts on a character, making it immediately useful. It cuts the duration by a significant amount, and there are so many bosses that can be made easier this way.

Since there are four that can be unlocked in the game, each party member can wear one and have a spare.

They can be unlocked via:

Found in the Dead Sea (Treasure Chest)

Acquired from Royal Jelly monsters in El Nido Triangle (Another World) as a drop

Stealing from Solt on the Isle of the Damned (Another World)

Winning two rounds of Grand Slam on S.S. Zelbess (Home World)

4) Defender Plus

Evasion is another supremely important stat, especially in the late game with so much damage being thrown around. The Defender Plus offers +3 Defense, +12% Evade, and Magic Defense +2.

The other stats are okay, but that Evasion is incredible. It’s an item that players can receive in a playthrough, but extra playthroughs can earn more.

Available in a chest in the Terra Tower, it is a perfectly functional item for the various magic users in a party. They tend to have lower defenses and HP, so the increase in both defense types and evasion will not go amiss.

3) Moonglasses

The Moonglasses are incredibly tough to get, as they can only come from one enemy in the game. However, they reduce damage taken from all enemies in the game, so they are 100% worth it. But how can they be acquired?

In the Harle battle in Hermit Hideaway (Another World), players can get this accessory. They can be stolen off of Harle, but can also be dropped by her, though that’s a rare occurrence. There is another pair of glasses that are rare and powerful too, often mentioned at the same time.

The Sunglasses increase all damage done to enemies, and are gained from one of the toughest bosses in the game, Criosphinx on Earth Dragon Isle (Home World).

2) Dragoon’s Glory

Dragoon’s Glory is another one-of-a-kind item in Chrono Cross, but repeated playthroughs can unlock more of them. It offers +3 Attack, +3 Hit%, and +3 Magic. Those stats are definitely solid early in the game.

However, it’s also part of a glitch. This is one of the items that can be acquired multiple times by entering and exiting the room and examining the wall that had the Dragoon’s Glory flag. This is executed in the tavern in Termina (Home World), with Viper in the party.

This allows the player to quickly stock this for party members, or to make quick cash. The glitch was in the original release, but it is unknown if it is in Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition at this time.

1) Profiteer Purse

Money is one of the most important items in Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition. The Rainbow weapons and armor are incredibly expensive, and players will be upgrading gear and buying elemental spells throughout the whole game. The Profiteer Purse, while equipped, increases the amount of money gained from battles.

Since Serge will be one of the characters in party for most of Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition, he’s a great target to give this to. This leads to money constantly growing for the players.

It is found in Gogh’s Manor in Termina (Another World), so it’s unlocked very early in the game. It helps mitigate the in-game expenses.

With so many accessories in the game, there are plenty of options to choose from. Players could go for the Magic and Power Seal, as another honorable mention. There are items to boost all manner of stats in Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition, but these are a good start for items to consider.

