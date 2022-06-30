5 best action-adventure games to check out on the Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch is home to a vast variety of genres catering to all sorts of audiences. Some of the most popular genres include RPGs and platformers. However, another genre that has seen its fair share of attention is action-adventure.

But first, what exactly is an action-adventure game? Broadly speaking, the gameplay for this genre usually involves elements of combat and problem-solving. They differ from RPGs in the sense that there are no inherent character stats to manage. All progression made is independent of the player's character itself and relies instead on "external" factors like item/ability acquisition.

Here are the five best action-adventure games for the Nintendo Switch

1) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Nintendo UK @NintendoUK The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild arrived on this day three years ago.



The perfect excuse to post this trailer again. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild arrived on this day three years ago. The perfect excuse to post this trailer again. https://t.co/yEq3mzIp83

This choice is a no-brainer. Awarded Game of the Year in 2017, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is a masterclass example in its genre. Developer Nintendo took the fully open-world route for this installment, but also completely overhauled the traditional design in favor of one that rewards exploration and experimentation. With Calamity Ganon threatening to rise again, the hero Link must team up with Princess Zelda and the Champions to bring him down. The resulting journey is certainly an unforgettable one, as players traverse the vast landscape of the post-apocalyptic Hyrule to become stronger. Game exploration is organic and the game allows ample opportunity for creative solutions to its problems, like using a tree log as a makeshift bridge.

2) Okami HD

The remaster of the acclaimed PS2 game by Cacpom's Clover Studios is cherished as one of the most underrated in the genre yet. As the wolf reincarnation of the sun goddess Amaterasu, players must cleanse Nippon of an ancient evil threat. The sandbox environment features handcrafted dungeons and new abilities acquired throughout the charming adventure. Furthermore, they aid both the fast-paced combat and puzzle-solving via the Celestial Brush magic, allowing players to render patterns for different effects. The wonderful cel-shaded esthetic as well as the denizens residing among its thickly-outlined world also ensure it is a memorable experience from start to finish.

3) Darksiders: Warmastered Edition

Released back in 2010 under Vigil Games, Darksiders captured the essence of Nintendo's Zelda series and wrapped it up in an interesting narrative featuring warring demons and angels. Players control War, one of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. With Hell unleashed on Earth, War must hunt down the perpetrator that summoned chaos to the mortal realm. This sees him traversing ruined cityscapes and otherworldly dimensions, unlocking weapons, and defeating enemies. The hack and slash combat takes more than a few cues from Sony's God of War series, but throws in Zelda-like puzzle-filled dungeons and thrilling boss fights to boot. The 2019 Warmastered Edition updates the visuals and adds in a 60 FPS Performance Mode for the Nintendo Switch.

4) LA Noire

While Rockstar is generally known for their Grand Theft Auto franchise, they took a sidestep with 2011's LA Noire. This is an open-world action-adventure from Team Bondi that takes place in 1947 Los Angeles. As LAPD officer Phelps, players will travel around solving investigations and crime scenes. It certainly brings to mind the GTA games with vehicles to drive around in and firefights to engage in. There are NPCs to question, criminals to catch, and collectibles to find. The game is known for its facial motion capture technology, which holds up even today, but the game is otherwise visually dated, given its decade-old nature.

5) Saints Row: The Third - The Full Package

Saints Row @SaintsRow

saintsrow.com Why waste time cracking a bank vault when you can just airlift it out? The Boss is a creative problem solver in #SaintsRow The Third on Nintendo #Switch May 10! #MemorableMoments Why waste time cracking a bank vault when you can just airlift it out? The Boss is a creative problem solver in #SaintsRow The Third on Nintendo #Switch May 10! #MemorableMomentssaintsrow.com https://t.co/eGcZVEXjRb

Speaking of GTA, Volition's Saints Row games are surprisingly decent alternatives. The third entry from 2011 made its Nintendo debut in 2019. While it is not the best conversion of the game to the Switch (compared to the sequel), it is a great entry point into the goofy open-world franchise. As the leader of the 3rd Street Saints gang, the leader Boss finds themselves in trouble with the criminal organizations of Steelport. While the open-world itself is an okay playground to run and dive around in, it is everything else that carries the experience. Customization (for both players and vehicles) is surprisingly in-depth, the humor is entertaining, and the varied weapons and fun missions keep the energy flowing. It is available as The Full Package on Nintendo Switch, granting players all DLC content released thus far.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far