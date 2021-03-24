5 best active character abilities in Free Fire (OB26)

Free Fire offers various characters with a range of unique abilities. They are a unique aspect of the game and have primarily two types of powers: active and passive.
The former is associated with more powerful and potent skills, while passive abilities tend to be defensive in most cases.
Here's a list of some of the best characters with active abilities in Free Fire's OB26 version in March 2021.
Who are the best characters with active abilities after Free Fire's OB26 update?
#1 - DJ Alok
Drop The Beat is DJ Alok's unique ability. It generates a 5m aura that boosts alliance movement speed to 10% and restores 5 HP/s for 5 seconds.
Drop The Beat is an active skill that can be leveled up to level 6 and is best suited to aggressive gamers.
#2 - Chrono
Chrono is armed with the Time Turner ability. At level one, this ability can create a force field that blocks 600 damage from adversaries. He can also shoot at enemies from inside the force field. Besides that, his movement speed also increases by 15%.
Allies inside the force field gain a 10% boost in moving speed for 4 seconds, with a 50 seconds cooldown. As Chrono reaches his highest potential, his abilities also improve gradually.
#3 - Skyler
Skyler possesses the active skill, Riptide Rhythm. At its default stage, it unleashes a sonic wave capable of destroying five gloo walls within 50m.
Each gloo wall deployed would improve HP recovery by four points at first, and the ability has a 60-second cooldown. He can be boosted to level 6 to enhance his powers.
#4 - K (Captain Booyah)
K has the active skill, Master of All, helping increase his maximum EP by 50 points.
In jiu-jitsu mode, his allies within a 6m range have their EP conversion rate increased by 500%. In psychology mode, he will recover two EP per three seconds, up to a maximum of 100 EP. It takes about twenty seconds for the mode switch to cool down.
#5 - A124
A124's in-game character summary describes her as a modern-day robot. She has an active skill called Thrill of Battle, and her level 1 ability helps her turn 25 EP into HP instantly in a couple of seconds.
This ability bears a cooldown of 90 seconds.
