Valorant is a game that must be won with the right agent combinations.

Players that pick their agents based on self-serving reasons often find themselves defeated by well put together Valorant squads. Team composition is an important part of competing well in Valorant.

There are some agent duos that perform extremely well together. Putting these duos to good use is a solid way to seal a victory. Their abilities compliment each other and crazy plays can be the result.

5 best agent duos in Valorant

#5 - Sage & Jett

Image via Sportskeeda

Sage is not played as much as she used to be. Nerfs and balancing have rendered her useless in the eyes of many. She still has plenty of purpose, though. Teaming Sage with Jett in Valorant matches can lead to some stellar plays.

Sage will support Jett in a variety of ways. Sage's wall can allow Jett to boost and updraft over normally obtainable positions. Jett is able to dash back and receive a heal after taking a fight. It can be brutal for opposing teams to face.

#4 - Breach & Raze

Image via Riot Games

Breach and Raze are a ridiculously aggressive agent combo. They can open a site for a push or defend one with violence. Both Valorant agents are great to enter with.

Breach can send flashes while Raze can send her Boom Bot. Breach can then disrupt an enemy's movement with his Fault Line or Rolling Thunder. From there, Raze can send explosives or Blast Pack in for some easy picks.

#3 - Skye and Jett

Image via Riot Games

Skye, the newest Valorant agent, has quickly found her place on teams. She is a solid alternative to Breach.

Her healing and vision obscuring abilities are perfect for a Duelist like Jett. Her Guiding Light can lead the way as Jett dashes in. While the opponent is unable to see, Jett can quickly eliminate them. Skye can also heal like Sage if Jett takes damage and needs to remove herself from danger.

#2 - Brimstone and Omen

Image via Riot Games

A lot of Valorant players consider Omen a better choice than Brimstone currently. Omen can send his smokes a good distance, has a flash, and can traverse the map with his other abilities. Having both of them is a frustrating combination for the opposing team.

Brimstone and Omen can start the round with a total of five smokes. Over the course of the round, Omen's smokes replenish. So many smokes can be used to set up almost any play.

#1 - Killjoy and Cypher

Image via Sportskeeda

The double Sentinel setup is an opposing Valorant team's worst nightmare. Controlling sites, whether initially or post-plant, will be the easiest part of a game with these two agents on the team.

The two can prevent flanks and even set up pushes as attackers. Killjoy can trigger her lockdown while Cypher can cover the team with his Cyber Cage. It's an unstoppable duo.