5 best alternatives for eFootball Mobile to try in 2023

eFootball Mobile is a free-to-play football simulation game developed by Konami, offering a comprehensive and realistic football game. It offers a wide range of game modes and customization options, including playing cards for some legendary football players, giving users a unique gaming experience.

Since eFootball Mobile has been around for a while, many players are beginning to get bored with it. If you’ve been looking for a new and exciting alternative to eFootball Mobile, you’ve come to the right place. Here, we’ll look at 5 of the best alternatives to eFootball Mobile that you should try in 2023.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s views and choices.

Score! Hero and 4 other alternatives to eFootball Mobile

1) Soccer Manager 2023

As the first alternative to eFootball Mobile, we have Soccer Manager 2023, a football manager-simulator game that lets you build your ultimate dream team. With over 900 licensed clubs across the top 53 top-tier national leagues, you can choose from 8000+ pro players to build your ideal squad. Despite being a free-to-play game, Soccer Manager 2023 provides significantly more content than its paid competitor Football Manager 2023.

When it comes to managing a club, Soccer Manager 2023 manages to offer an incredible level of in-depth detail when it comes to managing an entire football club. The game has a dynamic live transfer system that lets you build your dream team from the ground up. During matches, players can do many things to influence the game, from barking orders to making crucial substitutions and tactical changes to the formation.

2) Ultimate Soccer - Football

Next up, we have Ultimate Football, a free-to-play game published by Mouse Games. Ultimate Football offers a fast-paced and entertaining experience with various game modes and customization options.

Furthermore, the game has an easy-to-use interface, making it easy to navigate. Additionally, the game is updated regularly with new content, keeping it fresh and exciting. Ultimate Football also has a variety of in-game items that can be bought using in-game currency and a great community of players.

3) FIFA Mobile

Developed by Electronic Arts, FIFA Mobile is perhaps the most graphically realistic football iteration on mobile screens. Beyond the graphics and ultra-smooth controls and interface, due to EA’S tie-up with FIFA, the game manages to offer a fully updated roster for Season 2023, along with some of the game’s iconic legends such as Pele as playing cards.

Games are fast-paced and fun, and at the moment, FIFA Mobile is the highest-rated football simulation game on the Google Play Store, rated at 4.5/5.

4) Dream League Soccer

Dream League Soccer has grown into a massively popular mobile game that lets you create your own football team from a pool of world-class players and compete against other teams across the globe. Dream League Soccer allows you to build your own stadium, sign new players, and train your team for various leagues and tournaments.

In Dream League Soccer, you can customize your own team kit, logo, and many more such customizations to make your team look distinct. Dream League Soccer offers a realistic and immersive experience with smooth animations. With its intuitive controls and gameplay, Dream League Soccer is a must-try.

5) Score! Hero

Score! Hero is a unique mobile game that lets you control the destiny of a football player. In the game, you’ll start as a young and promising football player with the ultimate goal of becoming a sporting legend. You have to make all the critical decisions and score the decisive goals in the game.

With over 700 levels and new challenges added regularly Score! Hero offers an engaging football experience for sure.

Ultimately, if you’re looking for a new and exciting alternative to eFootball Mobile, you should check out the 5 games we’ve listed above. Each game offers a unique and enjoyable experience, with great graphics, detailed player models, and realistic physics. Additionally, they all offer a variety of game modes and customization options, allowing you to tailor the game to your liking.

