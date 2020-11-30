5 best Among Us Discord bots in 2020

Among Us is one of the most trending games in 2020 and is more fun to play with friends over online servers. Discord is a popular group chatting app built for people to communicate over text or voice, allowing easy communication, especially for gamers and streamers worldwide.

One of the most useful features of this app is its bots. A Discord bot is an AI that can perform several useful automated tasks on a server, including moderating content, banning rule-breakers, and adding music, memes, games, and other content to it.

Recently, Among Us fans have been looking for some of the best Discord bots to add to their servers. This article shares some of the best such bots in November 2020 to use while playing the game.

Also read: Five best hiding spots in Among Us

Five best Among Us Discord bots

Below are some of the most suitable such bots from the official site of Discord Bot List:

#1 - Doraemon

Image via Discord Bot list

Doraemon is one of the top bots used to play Among Us, added to over 10,000 servers and receiving 2,852 upvotes currently on the official website. This bot is also used for other RPG and PVP games and hosts frequent giveaways on the server.

Advertisement

Click here to add this bot.

#2 - Among Us Crewmate

Image via Discord Bot list

This bot is pretty useful for Among Us players as it allows users to easily manage the game by automatically muting every user, including turning off the speakers. It has 266 upvotes on the site and has been added to more than 250 servers worldwide.

Click here to add this bot.

#3 - Among Us Bot

Image via Discord Bot list

Advertisement

This is perhaps the most added bot on the site, having been added to 25,000 servers currently. It has 83 upvotes and manages the group server voice chat and text channels while playing Among Us.

Click here to add this bot.

#4 - Among Us Manager

Image via Discord Bot list

This bot has been added to over 2600 servers and has an upvote count of 176 currently. It manages the voice channels while playing Among Us and auto mutes and deafens players according to the game's convenience.

Click here to add this bot.

#5 - Among Bot

Image via Discord Bot list

This bot is also fun to add to the server and dispenses many features to its users. It can host giveaways, send memes, automate voice channels, kick and ban users, and many more. It has been added to 1485 servers and has an upvote count of 139 currently on the website.

Advertisement

Click here to add this bot.

Also read: How to play hide and seek in Among Us: Rules, format, and other details