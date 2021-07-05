5 best Android games like 8 Ball Pool in July 2021

People cannot talk about Android games without talking about 8 Ball Pool. With over 500 million downloads and a 4.4-star rating, this game by Miniclip.com has a global fan base. The game is a very realistic simulation of a pool table.

Similar to 8 Ball Pool, the Play Store is rife with casual games that enjoy a distinct fan base.

Casual and Arcade Android games like 8 Ball Pool

1) Ludo King

Undoubtedly, Ludo King is the only game that is more or less at par with 8 Ball Pool's craze. With over 500 million downloads, Ludo King is one of the most popular Android games to date.

The game features a good old Ludo board but with a modern multiplayer twist. Players can get a more real-life experience with voice chat. Ludo King can also be played offline and it features Quick Mode too.

Download it here.

2) Chess Free

Chess Free is one of the popular Android games. (Image via Uptodown, YouTube)

Fans of chess might already have this game installed. For years, this game has been one of the top-rated Android titles. As of today, it has over 50 million downloads and a rating of 4.5 stars.

Chess Free features 12 levels that get increasingly difficult. With the new online mode, players can now play against each other. Players can learn chess in casual mode and challenge themselves in the pro mode.

Download it here.

3) Pooking - Billiards City

Pooking is one of the casual Android games like 8 Ball Pool. (Image via aiw games, YouTube)

This is more like an alternative to 8 Ball Pool. Pooking is a 3D, realistic billiards simulator. Based on real life physics, the game delivers excellent gameplay, smooth controls, and HD graphics.

Players level up as they defeat more and more players and unlock new city bars along the way.

Download it here.

4) UNO

The all-time-favorite card game is available on the Play Store, and it has already become one of the hottest Android games. UNO by Mattel has over 50 million downloads and positive ratings. The casual card game can be played in various modes including a fun wild game mode.

Players can form custom rooms, set their own rules and invite their friends. The online multiplayer also features a 2v2 mode.

Download it here.

5) Microsoft Solitaire Collection

Real gamers might remember playing the timeless solitaire card game on their desktops. And the Microsoft Solitaire has its own legacy and fanbase. The same card games can now be played on a mobile.

Microsoft Solitaire Collection has five games - Classic Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Tri Peaks, Free Cell, and Pyramid. Along with these, there are daily challenges, tournaments, monthly events, and much more.

Download it here.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer.

