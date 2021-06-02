5 best Android games like Free Fire in June 2021

Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale titles on the mobile gaming platform. The matches can have a total of 50 players and last for about 15 minutes.

Free Fire has inspired many game developers over the years, and there are quite a few good games available on the Google Play Store. Players can check out a few of them below.

Android games like Free Fire

These are five of the best Android games like Free Fire:

1) Call of Duty: Mobile

Image via Activision Games Blog

COD Mobile has two main modes: Battle Royale and Multiplayer. Like Free Fire, the game has a huge collection of character and weapons skins that players can purchase.

The battle royale matches of the title are quite exhilarating and last for around 20 minutes. Unlike Free Fire, these matches are more realistic.

Download it from here.

2) Battle Royale Fire Prime Free: Online & Offline

Image via COM GAMING (YouTube)

Players will have to fight their enemies in a world of cyberpunk in this title. Like Free Fire, this game is all about shooting and survival.

Players can invite their friends and develop TPS (Third Person Shooter) strategies to win the game. The title has intuitive controls and comes with an auto-shooting feature.

Download it from here.

3) ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Image via KruGames (YouTube)

Like Free Fire, this is also a thrilling Battle Royale title that players will enjoy. Players can pick up scopes strewn around the battlefield to improve their aim while shooting enemies.

There are a variety of vehicles that players can use to reach the safe zone in time. The game can also be enjoyed without an internet connection.

Download it from here.

4) Heroes Strike Offline: MOBA & Battle Royale

Image via Android Gaming with Ashraf (YouTube)

The combination of MOBA and battle royale makes the gameplay even more entertaining. The characters in the title are quite like the mini-versions of Free Fire characters.

The battle royale matches last for approximately 5 minutes, whereas the 3 vs 3 MOBA matches last for about 4 minutes. Battle Royale matches can have a maximum of 12 players.

Download it from here.

5) Hero Hunters

Image via Hothead Games (YouTube)

The Heroes of this title will surely remind players of the Free Fire characters. Players have the option to swap from Hero to Hero during a real-time battle.

Ranging from snipers to fantasy, the Heroes in this title have their unique abilities. Players can use these abilities to win battle royale matches in the game.

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

Edited by Gautham Balaji