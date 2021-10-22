5 best Android games like PUBG Mobile with decent gameplay mechanics

PUBG Mobile is banned in India, but Indian mobile gamers can enjoy the regional version of the game called BGMI. In the game, 100 players land on an island and strive to be the last person/team standing.

The intense battle royale matches and realistic gameplay of PUBG Mobile have given rise to many Android games of a similar nature. Here are a few that players can enjoy.

Android games that provide a gameplay experience similar to PUBG Mobile

1) ScarFall: The Royale Combat

ScarFall is slowly rising up the battle royale ladder. The game has low-device requirements, which is all the more reason for gamers to try it out.

It has a good collection of weapons and supplies like PUBG Mobile. One of the major advantages of the game is that it can be enjoyed offline.

2) Cover Fire: Offline Shooting

Even if this is not a battle royale game like PUBG Mobile, it is definitely worth a try. Sniper enthusiasts can take part in Online Sniper tournaments hosted by the game.

Moreover, this game is a huge advantage to many players as it can be played online as well as offline. Android gamers can download it from here.

3) Warface: Global Operations: FPS gun game, Shooter

The title is not a battle royale game, but the PvP battles and Team Deathmatches will surely remind players of PUBG Mobile. Click here to download the game.

Players can build their own squad and take part in over 20 mini-events. The game has a military backdrop and offers players seven different maps to enjoy.

4) Blood Rivals - Survival Battleground FPS Shooter

The game mechanics of this survival game are quite similar to that of PUBG Mobile. It offers a good range of realistic weapons that players can use.

This game can also be played without an internet connection. It has a rating of 4.2 stars on the Google Play Store and can be downloaded from here.

5) Badlanders

Badlanders is the mini-version of PUBG Mobile. There can only be a total of 25 players in one battle royale match that lasts for around five to seven minutes.

A unique aspect of the game allows players to build weapons with the supplies provided. Players can also perform tasks to win exciting rewards.

Disclaimer: Since there are many games available in the market, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to their preference.

Edited by Sabine Algur