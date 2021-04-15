5 best Android games like PUBG Mobile Lite in April 2021

With realistic weapons and exciting Battle Royale matches, PUBG Mobile Lite is one of the best titles on the mobile gaming platform. The game is compatible with low-end devices and can be downloaded for free.

Both PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite have inspired many mobile games. This article looks at the best ones for Android devices.

Five best Android alternatives for PUBG Mobile Lite

These are five of the best such games in April 2021:

#1 - ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Like PUBG Mobile Lite, players can enjoy this Battle Royale game with friends. It gets appreciated for its splendid 3D graphics and fast-paced gameplay.

ScarFall title allows players to pick up two primary weapons and one secondary weapon to defend themselves. Players can also pick up 2x, 4x, and 8x scopes with appropriate guns to improve their aim.

Download it from here

#2 - Cover Fire: Offline Shooting Games

Players who liked sniping in PUBG Mobile Lite will surely be thrilled to play this survival-shooting game. It also hosts Online Sniper Tournaments that they can enjoy.

Mobile gamers can also enjoy the game offline by opting for the New Offline Zombies Virus Event or the story mode. Cover Fire also gives away rewards to its players on completion of tasks.

Download it from here

#3 - Frag Fire: Free Offline Battle Royale & Shooting

This title allows players to enjoy Team Deathmatches, apart from Classic Battle Royale matches. Like PUBG Mobile Lite, players can enjoy the games alone or with a squad of four players.

Each Battle Royale match lasts ten minutes approximately. Frag Fire comes up with frequent updates that bring in new features and can be downloaded for free.

Download it from here

#4 - Battle Royale 3D: Warrior63

The look and feel of Battle Royale 3D are a lot like PUBG Mobile Lite. Players descend into a hostile battleground and fight to be the last person or team standing.

They can make use of the vehicles that are strewn across a map that covers an area of 4x4km. The arena also covers diverse terrains ranging from mountains to the sea.

Download it from here

#5 - Battlelands Royale

This Battle Royale game features adorable animated characters that are fun to play with. Like PUBG Mobile Lite, the game is compatible with low-end Android devices.

The BR matches last about five minutes each and can have a total of 32 players. They can use weapons like mini-guns, bazookas, assault rifles, etc., to defeat enemies in Battlelands Royale.

Download it from here

