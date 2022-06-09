5 best ARK Lost Island YouTubers to follow in 2022

ARK Lost Island is a survival sandbox title whose plot is set in the prehistoric period with sci-fi elements. This game takes players onto various maps with challenging terrains, scenic landscapes, and dangerous creatures.

It is a very underrated game, but it has a dedicated fanbase. Millions of people play this game, and various YouTubers and Twitch streamers stream it daily.

All gamers can watch ARK Lost Island videos on YouTube for entertainment. There are also many tutorials and guides, especially for players new to the game. Here are the top 5 ARK Lost Island YouTubers to follow in 2022.

5 best ARK Lost Island YouTubers

5) pterafier

Boasting 118k subscribers, pterafier is not a typical ARK YouTuber, but he has several ARK series videos on his channel. Especially from the last couple of videos, he is only covering ARK. The YouTuber has managed to gain 13,913,709 views in total since joining YouTube on October 6, 2018.

On May 15 this year, he completed the famous ARK Monarky series. pterafier has completed a hardcore ARK Lost Island challenge while uploading a Lost Island map guide, various funny ARK montages, and more ARK Survival Evolved guides.

Alongside ARK, he also makes content around Elden Ring, Minecraft, and Valheim series. In the famous Monarky series, he joined other ARK YouTubers, including Raasclark, Teachers Game Too, BitMoreDave, captain fatdog, Crabbytron, Ark: Survival Guide, FirePumpkin, and KiahOnFire on an epic adventure throughout different ARK Survival Evolved maps, leading to a final boss fight with corrupted dinos.

4) RiotBrigade

Another popular ARK Lost Island YouTuber is RiotBrigade. Obsessed with Godzilla, Rex, and any other humungous creature, this YouTuber is a dedicated ARK content creator. He uploads videos consistently and mostly plays heavily modded ARK maps, including Lost Island.

Since joining YouTube on November 30, 2012, he has managed to get 300,394,213 views. Riot also has two other channels, RiotReacts and MonkeRiot. When not playing ARK, he does meme reaction videos.

3) MrMEOLA

MrMEOLA is probably one of the most dedicated ARK YouTubers on this list who uploads videos on a daily basis. MrMEOLA has 1.03 million subs since joining YouTube on March 22, 2008, and has a total of 304,323,606 views.

He mostly uploads modded ARK series, including Pugnacia, Elemental ARK, and Annunaki Genesis. MrMEOLA has a famous Dino X Overhaul series, and he also covered ARK Lost Island with Primal Fear mod.

2) Syntac

Syntac is an ARK YouTuber with 1.21 million subscribers. Renowned for his iconic cyan color scheme on his YouTube channel and ARK character, the content creator joined YouTube on January 4, 2016. As of now, he has a total view count of 441,045,410.

Syntac is famous for his hardcore video series on different maps. He has played almost all ARK Survival Evolved maps, including Fjordur. He has also played games like RDR 2, Green Hell, Scum, and Peter Jackson's King Kong before, but currently, he is focusing on ARK.

1) KingDaddyDMAC

KingDaddyDMAC is an ARK Survival Evolved YouTuber with 1.2 million subscribers. He is currently playing ARK Lost Island with GAIA2 mod after completing the Primal Fear mod series on the same map.

Resembling a lot with M. Shadows of Avenged Sevenfold, KingDaddyDMAC joined YouTube on April 22, 2009, and has 440,863,362 views on his channel. He uploads daily videos of ARK Survival Evolved tutorials, mod series, and spotlights. He used to upload Minecraft Vanilla and Mod series.

The honorable mentions are Raasclark, Phlinger Phoo, Python, Teachers Game Too, Cantex, and Ark: Survival Guide.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

