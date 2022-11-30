5 best Atreus skills you need to unlock first in God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok is Santa Monica Studis' latest installment in the iconic action series. With Ragnarok, the team has made many refinements to the 2018 rendition, resulting in a familiar yet enhanced experience. One of the many additions is skill trees for Atreus, who is also playable.

While players will control Kratos for the most part, Atreus will still be an invaluable tool in making challenging combat encounters more manageable. The following are some skills that can be unlocked relatively early. All players should achieve this feat. Note that some of the skills apply to Atreus only, while others can be used by Kratos too.

These Atreus skills should help players ease themselves into God of War Ragnarok's combat

Atreus possesses three distinct skill trees:

Instinct: Focuses on support skills to synergize with Kratos

Archery: Enhances Atreus' offensive skillset involving arrows

Aggression: Grants new and powerful close-range and evasive maneuvers

5) Focus Shot

It can be found under God of War Ragnarok's Archery tree for 500 XP. Aiming and holding down the Light Attack button for a longer period allows unleashing an even more powerful arrow that increases damage and knockback effect than usual. It also allows headshots to do bonus damage if that is not enough. Fairly accurate players will find this a boon in helping dispatch enemies faster.

4) Dive Into Battle

God of War Ragnarok features a bow and arrow as Atreus' primary means of assault. There are also two types of arrows to consider: Sigil and Sonic. The former is explosive and stacks damage, while the latter helps with stunning enemies. This skill is triggered by pressing the Ability Button.

It allows Atreus to grapple with an enemy and strike them. This move also applies the status damage of the currently equipped Runic Arrow (i.e., either Sonic or Sigil). It is excellent for dealing with enemies quickly on their feet and when ranged attacks are not an option. Find it under the Instinct tree for 500 XP.

3) Hex Debilitation

With this skill, enemies hexed by Atreus' Sigil Arrows will be more vulnerable to Stun. This means it will be easier to stun foes, granting Kratos a more significant window to go to town on them. At the same time, Atreus can also have an easier time stunning them with Sonic arrows. Note that this skill is under the Archery tree in God of War Ragnarok and needs 500 XP to unlock.

𝙎𝙏𝙊𝙉𝙀 𝙆𝙄𝙉𝙂 𝙭 @STONE_KING_x #PS5Share, #GodofWarRagnarök

S P O I L E R A L E R T ! ! !

I like Atreus' updated combat. God Of War Ragnarok co-op DLC has a nice ring to it. S P O I L E R A L E R T ! ! !I like Atreus' updated combat. God Of War Ragnarok co-op DLC has a nice ring to it. #PS5Share, #GodofWarRagnarök S P O I L E R A L E R T ! ! !I like Atreus' updated combat. God Of War Ragnarok co-op DLC has a nice ring to it. https://t.co/6kOD1nkzWZ

2) Bludgeoning Strike

Liking tripping up foes? Then this skill in God of War Ragnarok is for you. With Bludgeoning Strike, players can hold the Light Attack button to trip and strike an enemy. Continuing to hold down the Light Attack button will allow for dealing heavy Stun status by extending the duration of the attack.

Another trick up Atreus' sleeve is to render foes vulnerable for his father to move in to deal the finishing blow. Costs 500 XP to unlock and is under the Aggression tree.

1) Watchful Protector

The first key skill to be unlocked in God of War Ragnarok's Instinct Tree, the Watchful Protector is just what it sounds like. This allows Atreus to draw enemy attention, giving Kratos some breathing space. This is important in helping Kratos to avoid being overwhelmed by sheer numbers, readjust location, or heal safely. Requires 750 XP to unlock.

God of War Ragnarok is available exclusively on PlayStation 4 and 5.

Poll : 0 votes