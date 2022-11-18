How to defeat the enemy mobs in God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok, having been released over a week ago, is generating massive hype within the community with each passing day. The game was well-received by critics and players and has already been nominated for "Game of the Year." The Game Awards will be held in December.

One of the most significant issues in God of War 2018 was a lack of enemies. Players fought trolls, draugr, hel-walkers, and dark elves in every realm. However, Santa Monica Studios promised to address this deficiency and kept its pledge with the sequel. Various new and returning enemy types populate the game, from the scaly dreki to the centaur-like Stalker.

Since the last game was released over four years ago, new and returning players can use a refresher on the weapons needed to take down a variety of enemies in Ragnarok.

Note: This article contains significant spoilers for God of War Ragnarok.

Exploring God of War Ragnarok enemies and the best ways to take them down

The diversity of enemies in God of War Ragnarok can often overwhelm players. But knowing the abilities of the equipped weapons can aid players in dealing with every enemy type. Players who intend on advancing throughout the game must be acutely aware of their strengths and weaknesses.

There are three primary weapons in God of War Ragnarok: the Leviathan Axe, the Blades of Chaos, and the Draupnir Spear. Each has its runic attacks based on their respective elemental properties (frost for the axe and fire for the blades), upgrades, skills, and relics, making them unique.

Additionally, each weapon has "finisher" attacks that can be used once an enemy is brought to the "staggered" state. Using these attacks immediately triggers a brutal animation different for every weapon and finishes off the enemy.

1) Leviathan Axe

This excellent axe was gifted to Kratos by his wife, Faye. The Leviathan is the first weapon players had access to in the Norse saga. Kratos had this axe in 2018. It was built by the Huldra brothers, Brok and Sindri, as a weapon to match Mjolnir, Thor's hammer. However, unlike Mjolnir, the Leviathan Axe specializes in frost attacks.

The light attack for this weapon allows players to throw it for a short distance and deal a small amount of damage. However, the heavy attack throws the axe a little further and deals more damage and frost effects.

One of the best things about the axe is that, just like Mjolnir, it can return to Kratos whenever called. This gives Kratos the ability to engage in ranged combat. Moreover, the Leviathan can deal a ton of damage on its way back to him.

2) Blades of Chaos

One of the most recognizable weapons in all gaming, the Blades of Chaos has been a staple of the God of War series for years. In Ragnarok, players have access to the blades from the start, giving them a considerable advantage over the many Hel-based enemies in Midgard.

The blades offer unique melee combos and burn damage. While the Leviathan Axe is a better weapon for ranged combat, the blades are faster, dealing a ton of melee and burn damage quickly.

3) Draupnir Spear

The third and final weapon in God of War Ragnarok is found towards the middle of the game. Draupnir combines a small spear and a legendary ring that can multiply at will. This property allows the resulting spear to have unlimited copies, each of which Kratos can throw at enemies while producing more in his hand.

The spear can be found in the tenth chapter of the main story of God of War Ragnarok and is essential for defeating an enemy that predicts Kratos' every attack before it lands. The spear can explode at will, bridge gaps between hard-to-reach areas, and create new pathways for characters to traverse.

While Kratos' weapons are the most effective tools to clear out any enemy within God of War Ragnarok, players also have many companions helping them along the way. Each of these companions can be prompted to throw projectiles and other forms of attack by pressing the square button on Dualshock 4 or 5.

