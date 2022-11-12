The recently released God of War Ragnarok features several collectibles and side quests for players to explore. One of these quests involves the Hel Tears, spread across the Nine Realms. It is up to Kratos and Atreus to stop the Hel-Walkers from rampaging throughout the realms.

This particular Favor generally involves Atreus sealing off the Hel Tear portal while you fight the enemies pouring out from it. Once all the enemies are defeated, the Hel Tear is permanently closed and it's considered complete.

Note: Minor spoilers for God of War Ragnarok may follow. Reader discretion is advisable.

Hel Tear locations in God of War Ragnarok

There are a total of six Hel Tears to find in the game, spread across the Nine Realms. This is part of the 'Unleashing Hel' Favor in the game's main campaign.

The locations of each Hel Tear have been listed below:

1) Sindri’s House

The first Tear can be found in Sindri’s House in Nilfheim and should be fairly easy to spot. Players will have to work together with Freya and the dwarves to close this particular Tear. Considering that it's part of the main campaign, it cannot be skipped.

2) The Gleaming Bale in Helheim

The second Hel Tear is also hard to miss since players will have to travel to Helheim as part of the campaign. Journey through to the Shipyard of the Fallen below the Docks of Vadgelmir and make your way up through Helgrind into The Gleaming Bale.

At the very bottom of The Gleaming Bale, there is a Hel Tear located close to the water towards the west.

3) Aurvangar Wetlands in Svartalfheim

This Tear can be located on one of the starting islands of Svartalfheim. Players must head to the middle of the Wetlands to spot a protrusion on the map. Climb over the frame to come across the Hel Tear and close it.

4) The Strond in Alfheim

This Hel Tear can be located south of the Mystic Gateway before reaching The Canyons. Check your map to find an area shaped like a giraffe's head. The Hel Tear is located in the center of that area.

5) The Southern Wilds in Vanaheim

Another relatively easy to find Hel Tear, players will have to first reach Vanaheim’s Southern Wilds and check their map here. The Hel Tear can be found at the bottom of the map between The Southern Wilds and The Veiled Passage.

6) Well of Urd in Midgard

The final Tear can be located in Midgard. Players will have to move north towards the Well of Urd to find the Tear hidden along the cliffside.

Rewards for collecting all Hel Tears in God of War Ragnarok

Any Hel Tear that players manage to close in-game will drop rewards. The most common rewards from them include the usual XP and resources for weapon skills.

The most useful from closing these Tears is a Frozen Spark. Combining six of these Frozen Sparks will create a Frozen Flame, which can then be used to upgrade your Leviathan Axe at any forge.

What is God of War Ragnarok?

God of War Ragnarok is the sequel to the 2018 soft reboot of God of War. It was developed by Santa Monica Studio and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment as a PlayStation exclusive.

The sequel revisits ancient Scandinavia and features Kratos and his now teenage son, Atreus. As the title suggests, the game covers the cataclysmic events of Ragnarok, the Norse end of the world.

Kratos and his son must find a way to prevent Ragnarok while uncovering their destinies and Loki's identity. The game is the latest entry in the ongoing Norse saga of Kratos’ adventures.

God of War Ragnarok was released for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, and PlayStation 5 on November 9, 2022.

