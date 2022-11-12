God of War Ragnarok features several collectibles and side quests for players to complete. Odin’s Ravens return in Ragnarok and can be killed in exchange for XP and helpful rewards.

There are a total of 48 Ravens in the game, and they are spread across the Nine Realms. This guide will focus on the Ravens in Alfheim.

Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök @SonySantaMonica



On behalf of everyone here at Santa Monica Studio and all of our development partners, thank you to our wonderful fans for supporting us.



On behalf of everyone here at Santa Monica Studio and all of our development partners, thank you to our wonderful fans for supporting us.

Every person who touched this game put their all into it, we hope you love it as much as we do #GodofWarRagnarok is OFFICIALLY LIVE!

Note: Minor spoilers for God of War Ragnarok will follow. Reader discretion is advised.

Locating Odin’s Ravens in Alfheim in God of War Ragnarok

There are a total of 10 Ravens to find in Alfheim. Six of them can be discovered on your first trip to the realm. The other four will be available once players unlock the Draupnir Spear and return to the region later on.

The location of each of Odin’s Ravens in Alfheim is detailed below:

Raven location in The Strond: This Raven can be found perched on top of a tree on the path toward the Temple of Light. It is accessible just before players come to the purple Twilight Stone.

This Raven can be found perched on top of a tree on the path toward the Temple of Light. It is accessible just before players come to the purple Twilight Stone. Raven location in the Temple of Light: Enter the area and head down the ledge at the end of the spiral staircase to come across a door. The Raven can be seen behind a metal gate surrounded by some Purple Twilight Stone. Aim and throw your axe at the stone to have it bounce off and kill the Raven.

Enter the area and head down the ledge at the end of the spiral staircase to come across a door. The Raven can be seen behind a metal gate surrounded by some Purple Twilight Stone. Aim and throw your axe at the stone to have it bounce off and kill the Raven. Second Raven location in the Temple of Light: The second Raven can be spotted perched on a platform across the stairs. Move to the far end of the room just before the exit to find it.

The second Raven can be spotted perched on a platform across the stairs. Move to the far end of the room just before the exit to find it. Raven location in The Canyons: Players can gain access to The Canyon after completing ‘Groa’s Secret’ in the main campaign. The Canyon leads to The Barrens desert and the dwarven shop. The lone Raven can be spotted circling to the right of the shop.

Players can gain access to The Canyon after completing ‘Groa’s Secret’ in the main campaign. The Canyon leads to The Barrens desert and the dwarven shop. The lone Raven can be spotted circling to the right of the shop. Raven location in The Barrens: The Raven can be found perched upon a tree to the west, near the structure containing a Lore Marker and a Legendary Chest.

The Raven can be found perched upon a tree to the west, near the structure containing a Lore Marker and a Legendary Chest. Second Raven location in The Barrens: The second Raven can be found in the left eye of the giant bone skeleton up north, opposite the location of the first Raven.

Raven location in The Forbidden Sands: The Raven can be found behind the troll statue in the southwest area.

The Raven can be found behind the troll statue in the southwest area. Second Raven location in The Forbidden Sands: The second raven can be seen flying in a circle in front of Freyr’s statue, west of The Burrows.

The second raven can be seen flying in a circle in front of Freyr’s statue, west of The Burrows. Third Raven location in The Forbidden Sands: Yet another Raven can be found perched atop the large rock formation where Kratos battles against a Frost Phantom. It is on the far right of the structure.

Yet another Raven can be found perched atop the large rock formation where Kratos battles against a Frost Phantom. It is on the far right of the structure. Fourth Raven location in The Forbidden Sands: The final Raven in this region is the trickiest to find in God of War Ragnarok. Destroy the rubble outside the entrance to the library to reveal a crawlspace. Enter the crawlspace to find the Raven flying on your left side.

What is the reward for killing all of Odin’s Ravens in God of War Ragnarok?

There are a total of six available rewards for killing all of Odin’s Ravens in the Nine Realms. The Raven Tree in Niflheim will reward players with Chests to unlock.

Completing the ‘Eyes of Odin’ Favour by killing all the 48 Ravens unlocks the full Raven Tears Armor set for Kratos. It is a handy endgame set with healing abilities, making it excellent for the tougher challenges and boss fights in God of War Ragnarok.

God of War Ragnarok was developed by Santa Monica Studio and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, and PlayStation 5 consoles. A sequel to 2018's God of War, Ragnarok was released worldwide on November 9, 2022, to a universally positive response from critics and fans alike.

