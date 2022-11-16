God of War Ragnarok: Where to find Nemean Crush Blades of Chaos Heavy Runic attack

When battling enemies in God of War Ragnarok, players can use a variety of weapons. While the Leviathan Axe can be used to inflict damage on enemies who enjoy getting up close and personal, the Blades of Chaos can be used to demolish enemies from afar.

The Blades of Chaos are simply two short swords connected by a chain. In battle, Kratos can swing them around and create a perimeter around himself. The Blades of Chaos are lethal on their own. However, when combined with runes, players can unleash some lethal runic attacks on the battlefield.

God of War Ragnarok Nemean Crush heavy runic attack for the Blades of Chaos location

Before proceeding to the location of this runic attack, players should be aware that there are two types of runic attacks in God of War Ragnarok. The first is a strong attack, while the second is a light attack. The distinction between these two is straightforward. Light attacks deal less damage, whereas heavy attacks stun and deal more damage.

That being said, here's what players need to do in God of War Ragnarok to obtain the Nemean Crush heavy runic attack:

To get to this runic attack, players will first have to make their way to an area known as The Burrows.

Once here, they will have to go destroy Hafgufa's bindings. This is part of a quest known as Song of the Sands.

After Hafgufa's bindings have been removed, a path should open up beside the entrance of the room where the bindings were destroyed.

Players will then have to take this new path and start hacking their way through each and every enemy that spawns here.

Once the enemies have been defeated, the legendary chest should appear, and players will be able to claim the Nemean Crush heavy runic attack for the Blades of Chaos in God of War Ragnarok.

What's so special about the Nemean Crush heavy runic attack in God of War Ragnarok?

TThe plan of attack is simple. When this heavy runic attack is activated, Kratos swings the blades and strikes them against each other. This produces a powerful blast that knocks enemies back.

While it may not appear to be much, it can be used to effectively control the crowd during battle. Kratos is frequently overwhelmed by the sheer number of ads spawned or by the boss. The Blades of Chaos' Nemean Crush heavy runic attack can put some distance between the boss and Kratos, giving them some breathing room.

That said, there's another significant difference between the game's heavy and light runic attacks. As the name suggests, light runic attacks have a shorter cooldown time, whereas heavy runic attacks have a longer cooldown time, so players must be careful when using these resources. While there's no limit to how much someone can use these attacks in battle, it's time-gated, which can cause players to run into trouble if they don't use these runic attacks judiciously in battle.

