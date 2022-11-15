God of War Ragnarok: Best skills and attachments to unlock first for the Blades of Chaos

Two God of War Ragnarok weapons, Blades of Chaos and the Leviathan Axe, are made available right from the get-go. The former was Kratos’ signature weapon in the God of War trilogy and requires a range of interesting skills to unlock it.

In the previous titles, Blades of Chaos was the go-to weapon. So, God of War Ragnarok players shouldn't hesitate in spending their XP points on abilities from the skill tree associated with this weapon. Read on to learn about some of the most powerful skills that can be unlocked first for Blades of Chaos.

Best skill upgrade options for the Blades of Chaos to get first in God of War Ragnarok

Blades of Chaos skill tree view in God of War Ragnarok (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

Like all other weapons, the Blades of Chaos also has three distinct types of skills where XP points can be spent and are categorized between Melee, Ranged, and Technique. Here are some of the skills that should be considered unlocking first:

1) Vaporize Frost

Type: Technique

This is a great skill to have for players who frequently switch their Blades of Chaos and Axe. It enables Kratos to inflict bonus damage on enemies through his blades who are already frosted. The skill costs 250 XP points and is more of a passive ability than a combat skill.

2) Rushing Chaos

Type: Melee

Rushing Chaos, available at weapon level one, should be the first skill that players should consider unlocking. It is a powerful skill as part of the melee branch that is ideal for dealing lethal blows in close combat. To use it, players first need to sprint toward an enemy before pressing the R1 button.

Subsequently, as players level up and accumulate more XP points, they can unlock more powerful skills such as Spinning Chaos, which costs 1000 XP points.

3) Flame Whiplash I

Type: Technique

Flame Whiplash should be the first skill that players unlock in the technique category of the Blades of Chaos skill tree in God of War Ragnarok. As the name suggests, the Blade becomes engulfed in fire and deals a ton of elemental fire damage on each strike.

This particular ability can be unlocked at the beginning without any XP points. Players should take full advantage of this flame-imbued ability on the battlefields of God of War Ragnarok to accumulate a ton of XP points and unlock its stronger version, Flame Whiplash II at weapon level 6.

4) Hyperion Grapple I

Type: Ranged

Hyperion Grapple is a way to move forward with Blades of Chaos. This particular ranged ability stuns impaled enemies and instead of pulling them, Kratos launches forward for the kill. If players decide to impale enemies mid-air, holding the R1 button will slam them to the ground, dealing critical damage.

The Hyperion Grapple I is available from the start at weapon level 1, and players will need to spend 750 XP points to unlock it. Once the Hyperion Grapple I is unlocked, players can accumulate their XP points to unlock the Hyperion Grapple II available at weapon level 3 for 1500 XP points.

Best attachment options for Blades of Chaos in God of War Ragnarok

There are a ton of pommels for the Blades of Chaos, each having marginal differences over the others (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

Finding the best pommel upgrades for the Blades of Chaos in God of War Ragnarok depends on the combat style of the gamer. There are a ton of them out there, with some being superior to others. Here are a couple of the best attachment upgrades for Blades of Chaos based on the aforementioned skills that we picked:

1) Pommels of Agile Deceit

The Pommels of Agile Deceit adds an extra burn damage effect to the Blades of Chaos and can be transformed into a lethal combination of skills such as Rushing Chaos and Spinning Chaos.

2) Hardened War Handles

A great pick for defensive players who rely more on grappling and pulling abilities, this attachment is ideal with consistent combo moves under the Hyperion Grapple skillset.

Wrap up

This sums up our guide to the best skills and attachments that gamers can opt for in God of War Ragnarok to acquire the Blades of Chaos. While there are numerous attachments that can either be bought or explored throughout the chapters, the ones suggested in this guide only complement the skills mentioned above and are by no means superior.

