God of War Ragnarok features plenty of weapons to combo your attacks. This arsenal can be further augmented with the help of runic attacks. Each weapon can hold a limited number of runes, and it is crucial for players to carefully pick the best rune for the situation.

This guide will cover the Mists of Helheim runic attack, which can be equipped with the Leviathan Axe.

Note: This guide contains minor spoilers for God of War Ragnarok.

How to find the Mists of Helheim heavy runic attack in God of War Ragnarok

The chest containing the Mists of Helheim can be found in Vanaheim. Players can access this chest via the following route:

Players will have to head to the Cliffside Ruins in Vanaheim to find the chest containing this rune.

This region is opposite the Mystic gateway, where Brok and Lunda have set up shop.

The chest can be spotted opposite the edge of the ruins. The bridge to it has been closed, and players will have to find an alternate route.

Kratos must travel by boat to the hidden "Veiled Passage."

Continue to follow down the patch to reach at the level of the previously unreachable bridge at Cliffside Ruins.

Players will then have to climb down to release the bridge and head off to the chest.

The chest requires a lit bit of work to open, however, as it is obstructed by golden rocks.

Have Freya fire her Sigil Arrows to create a medium-sized cluster on the rocks.

Finally, have Kratos use his Blades of Chaos using L2 + R2 to explode the rocks and then climb down the bridge to access the chest.

Open the chest to obtain the Mists of Helheim.

What do the Mists of Helheim do in God of War Ragnarok?

The Mists of Helheim are a heavy runic attack in God of War Ragnarok. It is one of the 14 unlockable heavy runic attacks in the game and can be slotted on the Leviathan Axe for Kratos.

This specific heavy runic attack disperses Frost over a small area and inflicts Frost damage on all foes in the impact zone. The rune adds the following bonuses to Kratos when equipped:

One Damage

Three Frost

A cooldown time of 140 seconds

What are runic attacks in God of War Ragnarok?

God of War Ragnarok’s runic attacks are unique slottable abilities for Kratos' weapons. Each rune is unique and allows Kratos to use a powerful, elemental ability that can release a multitude of effects on foes - such as stunning and heavily damaging them.

These attacks are incredibly potent and can be the difference between life and death for Kratos. However, laying your hands on these runes is a bit challenging, and players may either have to face off against powerful bosses or loot intricately hidden chests to obtain these runes.

What is God of War Ragnarok?

God of War Ragnarok is the sequel to 2018’s soft-reboot of the long-running PlayStation franchise, God of War. It is an action-adventure game developed by Santa Monica Studio and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, and PlayStation 5 lineup of consoles.

The game features the return of the series’ protagonist Kratos and his son Atreus as they survive the onset of Fimbulwinter. The father and son must brave through ancient Scandinavia while they try to find a way to prevent Ragnarok, and unravel Loki's identity, along with his connection to Atreus.

