God of War Ragnarok features several Favors for players to complete. Scattered across the Nine Realms, the game has 47 such side quests with varying degrees of difficulty and quest length.

One such Favor is "Path of Destruction," in which Kratos must find and lure a drake to bring it down. This particular Favor is located in Vanaheim and can be easily missed.

Note: Minor spoilers for God of War Ragnarok will follow. Viewer discretion is advisable.

How to find and begin Path of Destruction Favor in God of War Ragnarok

Players must complete the prerequisite quest, Return of the River, before starting this Favor in God of War Ragnarok:

After flooding The Jungle, take the boat near the elevator and head to the top of the dam.

Head to the Celestial Altar and switch to daytime if needed.

Afterward, head north toward the Mystic Gateway in the Jungle.

Head through the small tunnel east to find a hidden dock. Dock your boat here and move on to dry land from this point.

Pass through the gap among the twin boulders to encounter two trolls.

Defeat the trolls and cross over the gap. Swing with the help of your Blades of Chaos.

Turn right and jump across the gap to lower the golden chain.

Shortly after, turn left and jump across yet another gap to find a decorative wall. Squeeze through the wall to enter an area with a large hole. Jump into the hole to proceed.

Players will notice that they are trapped inside a cage the moment they set foot into the hole.

Throw your Leviathan Axe at the wooden board behind you to make the cage ascend.

Immediately recall your Axe and throw it on the golden wheel plate right under the wooden board to freeze the mechanism.

Do not recall your Axe just yet. Instead, leave the cage.

Open the gate in front of you to spot two Gulons. Do not attack them.

Get close enough so that the Gulons can find Kratos. Hurry back to the cage and wait for their arrival.

Once the Gulons set foot inside the trap, recall the Leviathan Axe to make the cage move up.

The Gulons become bait for the Drake known as the Slag Horn.

To reach the Slag Horn, Kratos must head outside the iron gate and move left to the golden chains.

Interact with the chains to move up. From here, follow back to the arena by squeezing through the walls.

The Slag Horn awaits players in the arena. Get ready for battle.

How to defeat the Slag Horn in God of War Ragnarok

The Slag Horn plays similarly to other drakes but is considerably more durable.

This particular drake can deal a lot of damage but has an overall longer charging time for these attacks.

As is par for the course with such bosses, the Slag Horn is capable of both blockable and unblockable attacks. Make sure to dodge the unblockable attacks when needed.

His charge attacks can be parried to great effect, knocking him down in the process.

Once his HP is halved, it will begin to repeat attacks in quick succession. Players must quickly adapt to these changes.

It is recommended to attack him from the sides, aiming for his legs since the drake mainly focuses on frontal attacks.

The fight and Favor end when his HP drops to zero.

God of War Ragnarok was released worldwide on November 9, 2022, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, and PlayStation 5.

