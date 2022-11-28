How to easily obtain Dragon Tooth and craft the Dragon Scale Armor in God of War Ragnarok

There are numerous side quests and missions in God of War Ragnarok, most of which allow Kratos to get his hands on some of the rarest crafting resources in the game.

Crafting and upgrading armor and weapons are some of the key scaling features in the game. You can craft many armor sets in the game, with the Dragon Scale Armor being one of the most sought-after by the God of War community.

However, to be able to make the set, you will be required to get your hands on some Dragon Tooth, which is a challenging resource to obtain. You will be required to go out of your way to hunt some dragons in order to obtain them, and the locations of such encounters can feel a little obscure for most.

Hence, today's guide will specifically go over how you can obtain Dragon Tooth in God of War Ragnarok to craft the Dragon Scale Armor.

Obtaining Dragon Tooth in God of War Ragnarok

One of the best ways to obtain Dragon Tooth in God of War Ragnarok will be to find and defeat all the large dragons in the game. Players can even obtain the drop from dragon-like creatures they can find in Midgard, including Drakes and Derkis.

The Dragon Scale Armor is one of the best pieces of equipment in the game, and you will be one step closer to making it very early on in Ragnarok when the Svartalfheim Mountains are made accessible within the very first couple of hours.

This will be the first dragon you will come across in the game, and killing it will automatically net you a Dragon Tooth.

Finding the rest of the dragons for the resource is exceedingly tricky as they are strewn all over the open world. Hence, one of the best ways to find some will be to complete two favors in particular:

1) The Dead of Night

Once you have accepted the Dead of Night Favor, you need to use the boat to make your way north of the map in God of War Ragnarok. From there, you will need to reach the shores to the southwest of the Crater. Try locating a circular-shaped symbol there, as that is where the encounter will happen.

Once there, you can initiate combat with a Derki, and upon killing it, you will obtain a Dragon Tooth.

2) The Path of Destruction

Upon completing this favor, you will be required to make your way through a gap in the wall and continue to The Jungle in Vanaheim while following the large footsteps.

Some Ogres will block your progress, but after defeating them, you can cross the bridge and encounter the Slag Horn boss fight. After you lure him out of the cage, you can obtain two Dragon Tooth for your efforts.

These two are some of the easiest ways to obtain Dragon Tooth in God of War Ragnarok. If you wish to get your hands on more of this resource, you can search for Dragons in the Plains, The Sinkholes, and the Jungle, as that is where you will find most of them.

For a detailed guide on how to craft the Dragon Scale Armor in God of War Ragnarok, click here.

