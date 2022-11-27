How to complete In Plain Sight Vanaheim Favor in God of War Ragnarok - Guide, rewards, and more explained

Vanaheim is home to many optional Favors in God of War Ragnarok, but In Plain Sight can be very important to unlock. It comes as a result of opening up the hidden areas of the location, where Kratos can begin assembling some powerful armor.

In particular, this God of War Ragnarok side quest is required if you want the Hunter’s Set. You must gain three Hunter’s Brands, which come from a trio of Favors. With each one, you get closer to crafting the full set.

Luckily, this is a fairly short side quest in the game, and the boss will be pretty familiar to the player by this point.

How to overcome In Plain Sight in God of War Ragnarok

Rewards

Kratos EXP: 3,000

3,000 Atreus EXP: 750

750 Hunter’s Brand x1

Eir’s Armament Amulet Enchantment

Requirement: Access to The Crater

To even start this Favor in God of War Ragnarok, you must have Scent of Survival already completed. While on The Plains in Vanaheim, you will see a corpse that you can interact with. Kratos and Atreus will discuss this, saying that a dragon was not responsible for this death.

During this interaction in God of War Ragnarok, Atreus will remark that it’s likely a Soul Eater and that the animals in the area are afraid. You’ll head north from here and find another mangled corpse. After a brief discussion, you’ll head across the water, where yet another corpse awaits.

Here, you'll find a series of rune-covered rocks. If you’re ready to awaken the Soul Eater and fight this God of War Ragnarok mini-boss, then interact with them and get ready for a serious fight. This is going to be easy enough if you remember the Forest Ancient near Freyr’s Camp.

The Soul Eater can fire an ice beam whenever it opens its mouth, and will also do a large ice slam when you’re close to it. The key is to wait for the God of War Ragnarok boss to open its mouth and throw either your Draupnir or Leviathan Axe inside.

The boss is like the Forest Ancient and will spit up a white rock or orb, so grab and throw it into the open maw of the Soul Eater. It will deal a ton of Stun damage to the boss. Run up close and hit R3 when its Stun bar is full. From there, just run up and slam it with your hardest attacks - likely your R2 heavy strike.

The Soul Eater is dangerous, but it's nothing Kratos hasn't seen before (Image via Santa Monica Studios)

However, you’ll have to do this again because the boss won’t die in just one volley. After the second round, you’ll defeat the Soul Eater. Thankfully, it doesn’t spawn anything to deal with. Although, it is worth noting that you could get unlucky, and a dragon could join the fight if you haven’t already defeated the local dragon hunt.

You might have to fight some poison-themed foes after the boss fight (Image via YouTube/WoW Quests)

After the battle, you will probably be accosted by a group of Nightmares, depending on if you have come through this area already in the past.

The Hunter’s Set in God of War Ragnarok increases your ranged damage and is a very strength-oriented set. It can also be used for your Runic builds, as “ranged attacks and abilities” include your ranged Runic attacks.

You also receive Eir’s Armament for your Amulet. This enchantment grants Destroyer’s Health Burst. This has a very high Luck chance to grant a Health Burst on any successful Runic Attack kill. However, it requires you to have 40 vitality. It’s an amazing amulet enchantment for any Runic build.

Completing this Favor in God of War Ragnarok puts you one step closer to your Hunter’s Set as well.

