God of War Ragnarok: How to get Kratos' Hunter's Armor Set

Kratos has many armor sets to collect across God of War Ragnarok. While they differ wildly in their overall power, the Hunter’s Set is among the strongest in the game. This is for players who are looking to make their Runic Attacks more viable, but the interesting thing is that it doesn’t actually increase your Runic Stat.

It’s a worthwhile armor set to collect in God of War Ragnarok. It enhances your stats and can also make your Ranged Attacks much better. Quite a few players love throwing their Leviathan Axe and Draupnir Spear, in order to harm their foes from afar.

The Hunter’s Armor Set in God of War Ragnarok is an interesting Runic-focused set

What’s interesting about the Hunter’s Set in God of War Ragnarok is that it requires you to complete three particular Favors. You will need to complete Nocturnal Predator, In Plain Sight, and The Untamed Fury. Each of these rewards you with a Hunter’s Brand, which is what you need to craft this.

As long as you have completed one of those Favors and gained a Hunter’s Brand, the God of War Ragnarok armor set will be available to craft at Sindri and Brok’s smith. Nocturnal Predator is a Favor for Ratatoskr, which you can only avail after gaining access to The Crater. This means you have to also complete Scent of Survival.

This Favor requires you to capture three wisps and overcome the powerful Flame Phantom boss. In Plain Sight also requires access to The Crater, and you will be hunting down a Soul Eater. After heading through the Gateway, you will follow a path that ultimately leads to animal carcasses. This will trigger the Favor.

The Untamed Fury is the final Favor that you have to overcome to get the third Hunter’s Brand. Found in The Crater of Vanaheim, it is a boss that spawns in five locations. Once it takes a certain amount of damage, it flees, and you have to head to the next location.

Location #1: The Sinkholes: Slide down the rope from The Plains, check the left corner

The Sinkholes: Slide down the rope from The Plains, check the left corner Location #2: The Sinkholes: At the end of The Sinkholes, where you fight the flying dragon, near a Nornir Chest. This is after a tunnel section

The Sinkholes: At the end of The Sinkholes, where you fight the flying dragon, near a Nornir Chest. This is after a tunnel section Location #3: The Plains: At the start of the area, after leaving The Sinkholes

The Plains: At the start of the area, after leaving The Sinkholes Location #4: The Jungle: When entering The Jungle from The Plains, take the path to the right

The Jungle: When entering The Jungle from The Plains, take the path to the right Location #5: The Jungle: In Fury’s Lair. Take The Jungle Mystic Gateway, crawl through the hole, and the final encounter awaits.

After completing all three God of War Ragnarok Favors, you will be able to craft the Hunter’s Set. What does it do, though?

Hunter’s Pauldron

Strength: 62

62 Defense: 31

31 Cooldown: 40

40 Ability: Empowered Range: Holding L2 for several seconds grants a buff increasing all Ranged Attack damage for a short duration

Hunter’s Gauntlets

Strength: 58

58 Cooldown: 25

25 Ability: Ranged Specialist: Increases the damage of all of Kratos’ Ranged Attacks and abilities

Hunter’s Belt

Strength: 17

17 Defense: 41

41 Cooldown: 25

25 Ability: Ranged Specialist: Increases the damage of all of Kratos’ Ranged Attacks and abilities

While it doesn’t enhance your Runic stats at all, this God of War Ragnarok armor set gives an incredible amount of Cooldown and increases all of your Ranged Attack and ability damage. With so many of your Runic Attacks being ranged, the cooldown combined with the enhanced damage is suddenly a very potent Runic build set.

Empowered Range is also a very fun ability, granting all of your ranged attacks a temporary buff. It’s very satisfying to throw your Leviathan Axe as a source of damage, both coming and going. Both the Gauntlets and Belt feature the Ranged Specialist ability, which, when combined, grants +20% increased ranged damage.

It may not be the strongest set for Runic builds in God of War Ragnarok, but it certainly has a great deal of potential. It’s easily one of the best sets of armor in the game, and it’s worth the hard work that you put in to unlock it.

Poll : 0 votes