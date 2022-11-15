Best God of War Ragnarok Runic build

In God of War Ragnarok, there are many ways to build Kratos’ stats. Whether you want an aggressive or defensive build, you have options. Players are free to build however they see fit, but knowledge of the various weapons is key to a good build. Keep in mind that some loadouts are stronger than others.

Runic builds are for players who want to push out sudden, intense bursts of damage and enhance their elemental options. However, it will not be a build where Kratos takes many direct hits. You will want to stay mobile and prepare to dodge at a moment’s notice. This is, without a doubt, a fun way to play for those seeking a challenge.

God of War Ragnarok’s Runic build enhances elemental damage and aggressive plays

Chest Armor: Spaulders of Enlightenment

Wrist Armor: Bracers of Enlightenment

Waist Armor: Belt of Enlightenment

Axe Attachment: Grip of Weighted Recovery

Blades Attachment: Pommels of the Undying Spark

Spear Handle: Hind of Attuned Elements

Shield Attachment: Rond of Disruption

This build pushes your Runic stat to the limit. It will power up your Elemental damage and Runic attacks in God of War Ragnarok. It comes with a caveat - you will not be exceptionally tanky.

The significant piece of the set, the Enlightenment set, is effortless to get in God of War Ragnarok. When you head to Alfheim, Sindri can craft it while you’re there. The cost will be 6,400 Hacksilver for the baseline gear.

Enlightenment Set abilities

Spaulders: Armament Focus: Frost Awaken and Whiplash hits have a moderate Luck chance to grant a blessing of Runic

Bracers: Runic Affliction: Runic attacks do increase damage against status-inflicted enemies

Belt: Runic Affliction: Runic attacks do increase damage against status-afflicted enemies

Of course, having the Bracers/Belt together will increase their output in God of War Ragnarok. It is easy to pick up - have the right amount of Hacksilver. So it would be best if you also had some attachments for your weapons.

Weapon attachments

Axe: Grip of Weighted Recovery: Seized Refresh: Stun grabbing an enemy (R3) provides a blessing of Cooldown

Blades: Pommels of the Undying Spark: Scorched Burn: Increases the damage that the Burn status inflicts on enemies

Spear: Hind of Attuned Elements: Extinguish and Vaporise: Spear attacks against Burning or Frosted enemies deal bonus damage

Shield: Rond of Disruption: Elemental Storm: Low Luck chance to create an Elemental Storm when interrupting double Blue ring attacks (Double Tap L1) or parrying

The Grip of Weighted Recovery will make Stun grabs reduce your Runic ability cooldowns so that you can use them faster. It costs 2,400 Hacksilver and can be crafted at the workshop after returning to Freyr’s Camp.

Pommels of the Undying Spark will make your Burn status hit harder, making that an ideal pick for raw elemental damage. This piece isn’t crafted. It’s found in a chest in the Jarnsmida Pitmines in Svartalfheim.

Once you’ve gained the Draupnir, you’ll want to pick up Hind of Attuned Elements. This attachment will reward you for swapping weapons in God of War Ragnarok. Enemies who are afflicted by Burning or Frost will deal more damage. So inflict it, swap, and smash.

You’ll gain this during the Yggdrasil Rifts, during Forging Destiny. Make sure you stop at the Yggdrasil Rifts while exploring to pick this up. Finally, you need something to make your shield worth using in God of War Ragnarok.

Rond of Disruption will reward you for dodging an attack or stunning a foe when the double-blue rings appear. It creates a powerful elemental storm, which will deal damage based on your Runic stat.

However, it will take some work to complete. It is a reward for the “A Stag for All Seasons” Favour in Vanaheim. Putting that work in will give you an incredible shield attachment in God of War Ragnarok.

In the meantime, Rond of Expedition may be a good choice. While it doesn’t boost Runic stats, it grants the blessing of Cooldown when interrupting Blue ring attacks and parrying. You can’t miss it. It unlocks after defeating Alva in the Temple of Light in Alfheim.

Going with this Runic build in God of War Ragnarok will allow you to devastate opponents with your Runic attacks and elemental strikes. However, you will become a glass tiger, so stay on your toes.

