5 best bows for Ganyu in Genshin Impact

Ganyu has constantly been optimized as a DPS in Melt and Freeze team in Genshin Impact, limiting her weapon choices to bows with Crit Damage or Crit Rate. In the version 3.0 update, many new weapons have been added to bow users, increasing Ganyu's options when selecting the weapon.

Remember that artifacts also play an essential role in maximizing a character's damage and weapons. In Ganyu's case, her artifacts and weapons differ according to her role in the team. This article will include the best bows for Ganyu in the updated version, including the description for each weapon in Genshin Impact.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Aqua Simulacra and 4 other bows for Ganyu in Genshin Impact version 3.0

1) Aqua Simulacra

Ganyu with Aqua Simulacra (Image via HoYoverse)

Base ATK: 542

Crit Damage: 88.2%

Passive Skill: Increase the wielder's HP by 16%. In addition, the wielder's damage will be increased by 20% when enemies are nearby.

One of the new weapons perfect for Ganyu in Genshin Impact is the Aqua Simulacra. For any Melt or Freeze team, Ganyu needs as much Crit Damage as possible to deal high damage. Crit Rate is also vital for Melt Ganyu, but players can obtain it from her artifacts.

2) Amos' Bow

Ganyu with Amos' Bow (Image via HoYoverse)

Base ATK: 608

ATK: 49.6%

Passive Skill: Increase the wielder's Normal and Charged Attack by 12%. Furthermore, after a Normal or Charged Attack is fired, the damage dealt will increase by 8% every 0.1s the arrow is in the air for a maximum of 5 stacks.

Amos' Bow is another BIS slot for Ganyu's weapon, even though the passive highly differs from Aqua Simulacra. While the latter needs Ganyu to be close to her opponents, Amos' Bow prefers her to be as far away from enemies as possible to get the highest damage bonus from the bow's passive skill.

3) Thundering Pulse

Base ATK: 608

Crit Damage: 66.15%

Passive Skill: Increase the wielder's Attack by 12% and grant Thunder Emblem. At stack level 1/2/3, the Thunder Emblem increases Normal Attack damage by 12/24/40%. The wielder can stack the Thunder Emblem with three methods: Deal Normal Attack to enemies, cast Elemental Skill, and Energy is less than 100%.

Another great 5-star option for Ganyu in Genshin Impact is Thundering Pulse. Although Crit Damage is lower than Aqua Simulacra, it is still higher than any other 4-star bow. Ganyu can also stack the Thunder Emblem fairly easily to get the Normal Attack bonus.

4) Mouun's Moon

Ganyu with Mouun's Moon (Image via HoYoverse)

Base ATK: 546.78

ATK: 27.56%

Passive Skill: For every point of the entire team's combined Energy capacity, the Elemental Burst DMG of the wielder is increased by 0.12%. A maximum of 40% increased Elemental Burst DMG can be achieved this way.

Mouun's Moon is a 4-star weapon that Travelers can obtain from the Weapon Event Wishes. It is a great bow for both Melt and Freeze Ganyu, especially when she often uses her Elemental Burst.

5) Prototype Crescent

Base ATK: 509.61

ATK: 41.35%

Passive Skill: When the wielder's Charged Attack hits on enemies' weak points, their Movement Speed is increased by 10% and Attack by 36% for 10 seconds.

The best F2P weapon for new players and veterans is the Prototype Crescent. The attack bonus benefits Freeze Ganyu in addition to her focus on using Charged Attack, which will further increase her movement speed and overall attack.

Ganyu is an overpowered character in Genshin Impact when she is equipped with proper weapons, artifacts, and team lineups. Travelers have the opportunity to wish for her in the current event wishes banner before it changes to a new one in version 3.1.

