5 best bows in Genshin Impact

Bows in Genshin Impact are only as good as the characters that use them, just like swords.

Of course, some bows are better than others, combining their base ATK with special buffs to make all the difference in the world in a character build. Just like Ganyu can make most bows look good, no bow looks great in Amber's hands.

Keep in mind, this list is in no particular order. These are only the best five bows in the game right now.

The best bows in Genshin Impact

Rust

Rarity: 4-star

Obtained via: Gatcha

Base ATK: 42

Bonus Effect: ATK +9%

Skill: Rapid Firing - Increases Normal Attack DMG by 40% but decreases Charged Attack DMG by 10%

Pairs well with Genshin Impact's: Tartaglia, Fischl

Sacrificial Bow

Rarity: 4-star

Obtained via: Gatcha

Base ATK: 44

Bonus Effect: Energy Recharge +6.7%

Skill: Composed - After dealing damage to an opponent with an Elemental Skill, the skill has a 40% chance to end its own CD. Can only occur once every 30s.

Pairs well with Genshin Impact's: Venti, Fischl, Diona

The Stringless

Rarity: 4-star

Obtained via: Gatcha

Base ATK: 42

Bonus Effect: Elemental Mastery 36

Skill: Arrowless Song - Increases Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst DMG by 24%.

Pairs well with Genshin Impact's: Venti, Ganyu, Amber

Skyward Harp

Rarity: 5-star

Obtained via: Gatcha

Base ATK: 48

Bonus Effect: CRIT Rate 4.8%

Skill: Echoing Ballad - Increases CRIT DMG by 20%. Hits have a 60% chance to inflict a small AoE attack, dealing 125% Physical ATK DMG. Can only occur once every 4s.

Pairs well with Genshin Impact's: Tartaglia, Fischl, Amber

Amo's Bow

Rarity: 5-star

Obtained via: Gatcha

Base ATK: 46

Bonus Effect: ATK 10.8%

Skill: Strong-Willed - Increases Normal Attack and Charged Attack DMG by 12%. Normal and Charged Attack DMG increases by 8% every 0.1 seconds for up to 5

Pairs well with Genshin Impact's: Ganyu, Fischl