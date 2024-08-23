5 best BR games to play before the release of Free Fire India 

Free Fire India is one of the most anticipated battle royale games set to be released, keeping millions of competitive mobile gamers on the edge of their seats. A typical battle royale setup involves dropping a group of players into a battleground, where each player must eliminate others to survive and be the last one standing.

With the release of several battle royale games, it's indeed now a saturated market; however, some remain unique and among the best. These games aren't just another set of shooters, they have unique mechanics and innovative themes to compete in the battle royale market.

These battle royale games are worth playing while one waits for Free Fire India to launch.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion. The entries are arranged in no particular order.

Best Battle Royale Games to download before the launch of Free Fire India

1) Bullet League

Bullet League breaks the traditional framework of battle royale by introducing 2D platforming. This 2D side-scroller battle royale shooter requires players to have quick reflexes and tactical precision. It supports fast-paced action with 32 players in a match.

Doom Island awaits players who enjoy fast-paced, run-and-gun battle royale (Image via Joyride Games)

With its unique format, players must train themselves for the verticality and platforming elements to gain strategic advantage. The game's weaponry is balanced to accommodate various suitable playstyles. The integration of platforming within the battle royale framework is crucial for players to enhance their movement skills alongside map knowledge.

2) Funny Fighters

Funny Fighers is an absurd, physics-driven, humorous five-minute battle royale game. The core mechanics revolve around controlling surreal stylized characters in a world with stretched-out physics. Every encounter is short, frenetic, and packed with ridiculous weapons and powerups. The game has a robust simulation of ragdoll physics and elastic collisions and maintains a consistent frame rate.

Funny Fighters is regarded as one of the most hilarious battle royale games (Image via BOLTRAY GAMES)

The game's weaponry is consistent with the theme in maintaining the overall absurdity. Typically, up to 20 players in a match are supposed to use the game's physics to create ambushes. With the combination of over-the-top physics and comedic elements, Funny Fighters offers a less serious, less skill-intensive fun experience.

3) Villians: Robot

In Villians: Robot, players pilot customizable robots in battle to eliminate each other. They play as prisoners on a foreign planet to become the most dominant villains. This one-of-a-kind mech-based battle royale game gives players enough room for customization. Each robot has unique abilities, allowing players to choose the loadout based on their play style. The map is designed for verticality and destruction.

Villains Robot is an engaging blend of MOBA and battle royale (Image via BIRDLETTER Inc.)

Players need to survive 49 others to be the last robot standing. The game also has a balanced progression system that doesn't overwhelm the player with complexity. The game's emphasis on mech warfare and strategic customized use of abilities makes it a compelling choice for those who enjoy the strategic experience of a battle royale.

4) Happy Zone

Happy Zone offers a vibrant, cheerful, and fast-paced battle royale game where the focus on shrinking the map is highlighted. Its appealing aesthetic and simple intuitive controls have made it accessible to players of all skill levels. A top-down view with a whimsical environment maintains the game's visual cohesion.

Enjoy a highly destructible battle royale game with an interesting feedback system (Image via Azur Interactive Games Limited)

Up to 12 players per three-minute-long match and a constantly shrinking world increase the game's difficulty. Themed zones like carnival grounds and fantasy forests enhance the quirky and interactive elements of the overall theme.

5) Zooba

Another top-down view mobile game in a cartoonish zoo-themed world with various animal enclosures and environmental hazards. Players choose from a roster of cute animal characters with different stats and abilities. Twenty players can play at a time in a match.

Play as your favorite animals in this zoo-based battle royale (Image via Wildlife Studios)

Players can choose from various animal characters that suit their preferred playstyles like agility, strength, or stealth. Use the zoo's interactive elements and hazards to gain environmental advantage and coordinate with your team to maximize your survivability.

Those waiting for Free Fire India can bide their time playing these fun battle royale games.

