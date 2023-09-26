5 best builds in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0

Cyberpunk 2077 is making news again in 2023 with the highly anticipated Phantom Liberty expansion. Even those who don't intend to visit Dogtown anytime soon may find something new to play with in the base game. And that's because, right before the release of Phantom Liberty, the game received the patch "2.0" upgrade that reworked many core aspects.

Update 2.0 delivered several significant changes to Cyberpunk 2077 before Phantom Liberty's release. It improved the overall experience by adding new mechanics and updating current features. Consequently, many game components were altered, including weaponry, cyberware, vehicles, and the perk system.

Here are some build recommendations to aid you in exploring Cyberpunk's new Dogtown and Night City.

Cyberpunk 2077's most fun and effective builds

1) Solo - Berserker

Recommended perks for Berserker build (Image via CDPR)

Berserker playstyle is all about decimating your opponents and surviving their attacks head-on. This build is more akin to a tank that hits slowly but brutally. This is how you can turn your V into a Berserker in the post-apocalyptic setting of Cyberpunk 2077

For this build, max-invest in the Body and Tech attributes.

Perks

Rip and Tear, Onslaught, Pain to Gain, Quake, Juggernaut, Adrenaline Rush, Close-Quarter Carnage, Painkiller, Die! Die! Die!, and Spontaneous Obliteration.

Finisher

Savage Sling

Cyberwares

BioDyne Berserk, Gorilla Arms, and Titanium Bones.

Weapons

Use heavy weaponry like Sasquatch’s Hammer, Gold Plated Baseball Bat, and Budget Arms Carnage Shotgun for weapons.

2) Solo - Ronin

Ronin build recommendation (Image via CDPR)

Unlike the slow and sluggish Berserker build, you can be an agile, fast, blade-wielding maniac who will cut through the enemies. The core of this build is focused on movements. You can also use assault rifles and SMGs to bring variety to the hack-n-slash gameplay.

Invest your attribute point as follows: 9 in Body and Tech, 20 in Reflex and Cool each, and 14 in Intelligence.

Perks

Dash, Sharpshooter, Salt in the Wound, Sumb-machine Fun, Slaughterhouse, Lead and Steel, Opportunist, Tailwind, Bullet Deflect, Killer Instinct, Aero-Dynamic, Vanishing Act, and Style over Substance.

Finisher

Bladerunner

Cyberwares

Mantis Blades and Sandevistan Mk.5 (for slowing time).

Weapons

Satori or Errata Katanas and any suppressed AR or SMG of your liking.

3) Techie - Assassin

Assassin build guide and which skills to use (Image via CDPR)

The assassin gameplay focuses on using your environment and taking out enemies stealthily. Despite being a stealth-focused gameplay style, this is under the techie class, as you need to lure enemies to a trap to end them instead of hacking them.

The distribution of Attribute points should be 14 in Body, 15 in Tech, 4 in Intelligence, and 20 in Reflexes and Cool.

Perks

Focus, Deadeye, Killer Instinct, Feline Footwork, Scorpion Sting, Ninjitsu, Juggler, Corrosion, Small Target, Slippery, Dash, Air Dash, and Painkiller.

Cyberwares

Kerenzikov Boost System, Synaptic Accelerator, Optical Camo, and Militech Sandevistan.

Weapons

Suppressed sniper rifles, which are acquired after a specific side mission with Panam, and throwing knives.

4) Netrunner - Quickhacker

Become the best netrunner in Night City (Image via CDPR)

This netrunner build depends heavily on using Quickhacks and might remind you of Lucy from Cyberpunk Edgerunners, the spinoff Cyberpunk 2077 anime.

Attribute point division for the quickhacker will be 16 on Body, 15 on Reflex, Tech, and Cool, respectively, and 20 on Intelligence.

Perks

Optimization, Embedded Exploit, Overclock, Spillover, Hack Queue, Queue Acceleration, Queue Mastery, Smart Synergy, Siphon, and Liverwire.

Cyberwares

Tetratonic Rippler Mk.5, Monowire, Smart Link, Ram Upgrade, and Camillo Ram Manager. This build works around quick hacks, so use Contagion, Overheat, Memory Wipe, Short Circuit, and Cyberware Malfunction.

Weapons

Smart Weapons such as Genjiroh and Prototype: Shingen Mark V are recommended.

5) Solo - Cowboy

IT'S HIGH NOON! Become the fastest draw in Night City (Image via CDPR)

The Cowboy is for those who want to play as a gunslinger from the old Wild West. Prepare your revolvers and become the meanest quickdraw in Night City.

The recommended attribute distribution is 13 in Body, 15 in Reflex, 13 in Tech, and 20 in Cool and Intelligence.

Perks

Focus, Deadeye, Nerves of Tungsten-Steel, High Noon, Deep Breath, Head-To-Head, Edgerunner, Painkiller, Die! Die! Die!, California Reaper, and Quickdraw.

Cyberwares

Kiroshi "The Oracle" Optics, Militech "Apogee" Sandevistan, and Ballistic Coreprocessor.

Weapons

Use revolvers like Archangel and Overture. Johnny's Malorian Arms 3516 is also a good alternative.