Dota 2 7.35b is the best time to pile up MMR, as various strong builds can be used to either stage comebacks or dominate the enemy team right from the start. Since the game-changing 7.35 gameplay update, we saw the rise of some broken builds on certain heroes.

The marginal follow-up patch, 7.35b, was implemented to reduce the effectiveness of these builds. However, this wasn't enough, as players still use the same builds to control the game's dynamics. That said, we've curated the five best builds that will help you maintain a consistent win streak before the next patch.

Here's a breakdown of the 5 best builds in Dota 2 7.35b

1) Aura build

Items required - Boots of Bearing/Guardian Greaves, Vladmir's Offering, Helm of the Overlord, Shiva's Guard, Assault Curaiss, and Pipe of Insight/Crimson Guard

The infamous zoo meta will most likely rise again as jungler heroes and aura-based items received small buffs in the last two updates. You can use this build to provide valuable armor and regen auras to your teammates. It will help you win games with jungler heroes in Dota 2 7.35b.

Suggested heroes for aura build: Lycan, Beastmaster, Chen, Abaddon

2) Damage build (ranged)

Items required - Hurricane Pike, Monkey King Bar, Daedalus, Silver Edge (for escape and break), Satanic, Mjollnir (to push out mega creeps), Black King Bar (only if they have disables), Manta Style, Eye of Skadi (stats)

Every ranged physical damage-inducing hero can happily go for this build to overwhelm the enemy team. With Hurricane Pike's range, you can melt enemy heroes from a long distance and set up a strong defense if your base is getting overwhelmed by creeps. Furthermore, activate BKB and Satanic to effectively lifesteal and wipe out the enemy team in Dota 2 7.35b.

Suggested heroes for damage build (ranged): Sniper, Drow Ranger, Luna, Medusa

3) Damage/stat build (melee)

Items required - Battlefury (for farming and small regen bonus), Abyssal Blade, Radiance (dismantle it to Nullifier), Diffusal Blade/Disperser, Eye of Skadi, Manta Style, Silver Edge (break), Satanic, Sange and Yasha, Desolator

Purchase these items on melee heroes to further increase their overall impact in the game. Battlefury will increase farming speed and help you secure more gold quickly. Diffusal Blade and its upgrade allows you to burn the mana of enemy heroes, while Silver Edge helps you break the passives of strength-dependent foes. Additionally, you can quickly burst enemy support heroes with this build and carry your team to victory.

Suggested heroes for damage/stat build (melee): Slark, Monkey King, Anti-Mage, Phantom Assassin

4) Magic build

Items required - Bloodstone, Kaya, Sange and Kaya, Yasha and Kaya, Shiva's Guard, Ethereal Blade, Khanda, Eternal Shroud (for magic resistance), Witchblade/Parasma, Euls Scepter of Divinity/Windwaker (escape and to save allies), Blink Dagger

Intelligence heroes in Dota 2 7.35b will pump in more physical and magical damage with this build. They can evaporate enemy heroes, especially at the late-game stage with Eblade, Bloodstone, and Shiva's Guard as well as initiate teamfights. Furthermore, Parasma's magic resistance debuff will shut down enemy heroes, as they will receive more spell damage for four seconds.

Suggested heroes for magic build - Puck, Leshrac, Storm Spirit, Silencer

5) Healing build

Items required - Guardian Greaves, Holy Locket, Pipe of Insight, Glimmer Cape, Force Staff (to save allies), and Blink Dagger

This build may sound unusual, but it is highly effective in Dota 2 7.35b if your team is against a magic-based enemy lineup. You can blink near your allies and heal them before they get eliminated. Healing allies via Guardian Greaves and Holy Locket is more than enough to help them survive unexpected ganks and burst damage.

Pipe of Insight, when activated, creates an aura around your allies and blocks 450 magic damage, further increasing your team's survivability.

Suggested heroes for healing build - Oracle, Treant Protector, IO, Phoenix

That concludes our foray into the best builds in Dota 2 7.35b.