5 best new items to use in Dota 2 7.35b

Dota 2's 7.35 gameplay update introduced a variety of new items, reworks, and balancing. That said, some of the new items are game-changing and can single-handedly help you turn the tide of losing teamfights, especially in late-game scenarios.

The current Dota 2 version, 7.35b, hasn't made any changes to such in-game items. Hence, it is the best time for you to stack up MMR and dominate ranked pubs with them. Scroll down to gain insights about the five best items in 7.35b and learn how to get the maximum usage out of them in your matches.

Here are the top 5 new items to use in Dota 2 7.35b

1) Khanda

Khanda's in-game UI (Image via Steam Screenshot/Valve)

Items required to build Khanda - Phylactery, Crystalys, and Khanda Recipe

Price - 5000 Gold

Khanda quickly grabbed everyone's attention due to its strong passives. One of the passives, Empower Spell, inflicts 100 damage plus a whopping 75% of your attack damage for any spell you cast. It also slows the enemy target by 50% for 1.5 seconds, making it perfect for catching fleeing heroes.

The second passive, Crystalys' Critical Strike, deals up to 160% damage with a 30% crit chance. These robust passives undoubtedly put Khanda on top in Dota 2 7.35b.

Khanda-compatible heroes: Sniper, Morphling, Bounty Hunter, Vengeful Spirit

2) Parasma

Parasma's in-game UI (Image via Steam Screenshot/Valve)

Items required to build Parasma - Witchblade and Mystic Staff

Price - 5575 Gold

Parasma has become the latest go-to item for all Dota 2 intelligence and universal heroes capable of dealing an immense amount of damage within a short time period. You can apply Witchblade's poison along with Magic Corruption by right-clicking an enemy unit with Parasma. The latter is a debuff that reduces the targeted enemy's magic resistance by 20% for four seconds.

Given that intelligence and universal heroes typically boast strong spell showcases, Parasma allows you to deal additional right-click and spell damage.

Parasma-compatible heroes: Puck, Storm Spirit, Void Spirit, Silencer

3) Safety Bubble

Rubick with Safety Bubble (Image via Steam Screenshot/Valve)

Price - Obtainable via Tier 1 Neutral Token

Safety Bubble, the latest Tier 1 neutral item, is perfect for heroes struggling to survive in a prolonged laning phase. Equipping Safety Bubble provides a 100 HP barrier shield, allowing you to withstand both physical and spell damage for the same amount. While 100 may not seem like much, it's good enough to help you sustain early-game damage.

Moreover, this item grants an extra 5 health regen, and the barrier automatically refreshes if you avoid taking damage for five seconds.

Safety Bubble-compatible heroes: Squishy supports and safelaners lacking strength

4) Unwavering Condition

Level 1 Rubick tanking Finger of Death with Unwavering Condition (Image via Steam Screenshot/Valve)

Price - Obtainable via Tier 5 Neutral Token

When facing an all-out magic-based enemy team, Unwavering Condition stands out as a reliable Tier 5 neutral item. Equipping this item in your neutral slot resets health to 1500 and augments your hero's magic resistance to a staggering 95%. Your hero will take minimal to no damage from magic spells and will effectively become immune to magic when paired with a Black King Bar (BKB).

Unwavering Condition-compatible heroes: Any hero who is getting bullied by magic-based heroes

5) Aviana's Feather

Bloodseeker flying with Aviana's Feather (Image via Steam Screenshot/Valve)

Price - Obtainable via Tier 4 Token

Aviana's Feather proves to be the ideal neutral item for heroes seeking evasion and mobility when their health is low. Free Bird is triggered when your health falls below 30%, causing the hero to fly and gain unobstructed pathing. This allows your hero to navigate over cliffs, stairs, and terrain. You can also escape from any losing fight and run to safety with Aviana's Feather.

Moreover, you acquire an additional 25% evasion and 30 movement speed in addition to the Free Bird ability.

Aviana's Feather-compatible heroes: Ursa, Huskar, Bloodseeker, Terrorblade

That concludes our foray into the best items to use in Dota 2 7.35b. If we've missed anything, let us know in the comments section. Also, check out Sportskeeda's Dota 2 section to get wind of the latest guides, transfer stories, and more.