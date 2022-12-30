5 best cards for December's Grand Challenge in Clash Royale

The Grand Challenge in Clash Royale is a weekly task that offers players the chance to win rewards, including cards, gold, battle banner tokens, and magic items. Players must put together an eight-card deck that utilizes unlocked cards in order to participate in conventional challenge bouts.

The following is a description of the Grand Challenge in Clash Royale:

"Each win in a Challenge will increase your final prize. The Challenge is over at 12 wins, or 3 losses!"

Players can only participate in the challenge by spending 100 Gems, so they'll need to create a powerful deck and try to win as many games as they can. This article will list the top five cards to use in Clash Royale's Grand Challenge.

Skeleton Army, Bandit, and three other cards for the Grand Challenge in Clash Royale

5) Mini Pekka

Cost: 4 Elixir

4 Elixir Damage: 955

955 Hitpoints: 1804

Mini Pekka is one of the best attacking troop cards in Clash Royale. It can defeat troop cards like Knight and Prince when combined with support troops like Minion Horde, Electro Wizard, and Baby Dragon.

Unlike most other cards, players will only get this one after completing the in-game training. This single-target, high-damage card can be used along with spell cards (like Log, Fireball, Arrows, and Zap) to counter swarm troop cards.

4) Bandit

Cost: 3 Elixir

3 Elixir Damage: 256

256 Hitpoints: 1200

The Bandit is one of the greatest Legendary cards in Clash Royale since it deals massive damage and has a relatively high health pool. It has the ability to charge at surrounding foes and towers, dealing twice as much damage as a Dark Prince.

Players can efficiently eliminate ranged soldiers with this card. It can also deal a lot of damage to enemy structures and troops when coupled with cards like Mini Pekka, Royal Giant, Electro Wizard, Prince, and others.

3) Inferno Tower

Cost: 5 Elixir

5 Elixir Damage: 2810

2810 Hitpoints: 2318

Inferno Tower offers the best defense in Clash Royale, and players can unlock it when they reach Arena 4. The Inferno Tower can stop the enemy's push and maximize the damage dealt to troop cards with high hitpoints.

Low-elixir cards (like Zap, Arrows, Fireball, Log, and Spirits) must be used to defend the Inferno Tower from the enemy's swarm troops because swarm cards can easily counter it. Inferno Tower is one of the best defenses against cards like Mega Knight, Pekka, Golem, Royal Giant, and Mini Pekka, which have a lot of hitpoints.

2) Goblin Barrel

Cost: 3 Elixir

3 Elixir Damage: 159

159 Hitpoints: 267

The Goblin Barrel is one of the greatest Spell cards in Clash Royale, and players can unlock it once they advance to Arena 3. In the right hands, the card can seriously damage an enemy's towers. Three goblins that deal a lot of damage are released when the Goblin Barrel is dropped onto the battlefield. These goblins will immediately begin attacking the opposing side's crown towers.

Strong cards like Miner, Hog Rider, Royal Giant, and Electro Giant can be combined with Goblin Barrel. Once the enemy's low-elixir counter-attack cards have been used, players can deploy the Goblin Barrel to attack towers.

1) Skeleton Army

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale Remember when the Skeleton Army had 21 skeletons? What were some of your favorite (and least) balancing changes this year? #1YearRoyale Remember when the Skeleton Army had 21 skeletons? What were some of your favorite (and least) balancing changes this year? #1YearRoyale https://t.co/fvAx9yGSrH

Cost: 3 Elixir

3 Elixir Damage: 108

108 Hitpoints: 108

Skeleton Army is the most well-known swarm card in Clash Royale, which players can acquire once they reach Arena 2. This powerful card brings multiple Skeletons onto the battlefield and can be used to effectively counter cards with single-target troops (like Prince and Mini Pekka) as well as cards that deal a lot of damage (like Royal Giant and Mega Knight).

Players can use the Skeleton Army against Inferno Towers to swiftly destroy one of the game's most effective defensive structures. However, they must determine whether their opponent has any low-elixir cycle cards (such as Logs, Fireballs, and Arrows).

