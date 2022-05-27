5 Best Cards for the Sudden Death Tournament in Clash Royale

Sudden Death is the latest tournament in Clash Royale, where players who first take a crown win the battle. It is one of the best tournaments to win additional resources, rewards, and a Legendary emote.

Users must build a tournament deck before the battle to participate in the tournament. They can use cards ranging from Common to Champion, including those they still haven't unlocked.

Building a solid deck is the best way to win battles and rewards.

Five most useful cards for Sudden Death Tournament in Clash Royale

5) Ram Rider

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 352

Hitpoints: 2337

It's one of the most potent Legendary cards in Clash Royale, and it's only available in Arena 10. Ram Rider is one of the strongest assault troop cards because of its high hitpoints and damage per second.

The Ram attacks only building units, whereas the Rider attacks only the enemy's troops. It intoxicates troops, causing them to move slower and fight less effectively for a short time.

Dark Prince, Mega Knight, Prince, and Mini Pekka are all offensive cards that can be used with Ram Rider.

4) Log

The Log card in-game (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 2 Elixir

Damage: 384

Logs are the most popular Spell cards, particularly powerful against swarm troop cards such as Skeleton Army, Goblin Barrel, and Goblin Gang.

Once gamers reach Arena 6, they can unlock this Legendary Spell card. Stopping enemy ground soldiers from pushing back as they retreat is a very successful tactic.

Individuals can employ log in conjunction with Hog Rider or Prince to defend themselves against Skeletons and Goblins.

3) Electro Wizard

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale SHOCKTOBER has started!



Battle in Electro Valley with a boosted Electro Wizard this season, and prepare yourself for something... shocking SHOCKTOBER has started!Battle in Electro Valley with a boosted Electro Wizard this season, and prepare yourself for something... shocking ⚡ SHOCKTOBER has started! ⚡Battle in Electro Valley with a boosted Electro Wizard this season, and prepare yourself for something... shocking 👀 https://t.co/vjXTIWB7dM

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 290

Hitpoints: 944

Electro Wizard, a formidable legendary anti-air troop card, can be unlocked once players reach Arena 11. He's a multi-target unit with a lot of damage and hitpoints.

He has the power to stun and reset opponents' abilities, making him an excellent counter to single-target cards like Inferno Tower and Inferno Dragon that deal a lot of damage. To counter the enemy's flying soldiers, users should use Electro Wizard with Mega Knight, Mini Pekka, Pekka, and other troops.

2) Fireball

The Fireball card in Clash Royale (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 913

It is the best Spell card to use against low hitpoints and swarm troop cards since it throws a giant fireball at the troops resulting in massive area damage. Gamers can unlock this high damage card by completing the Clash Royale in-game training.

They should preferably use Fireball against low health towers, Goblin Gang, Mini Pekka, Skeleton Army, etc. It is an area-damage spell, so players should use it when maximum enemy troops are in an effective radius.

1) Skeleton King

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 272

Hitpoints: 3059

The Skeleton King is, without a doubt, the best Champion card in the game, and the Sudden Death tournament deck must include it. Once the King reaches level 14, it can be unlocked at any moment. It is a ground unit with a high hit point and area damage that can quickly stop the enemy's troops from moving forward.

While deployed, it will remain out of the user's card cycle and will only return after it is destroyed. Any troops that die on the battlefield while the Skeleton King is present are converted into "souls" that he gathers, which can then be unleashed as Skeletons by spending an additional Elixir.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

