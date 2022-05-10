5 Best Spell Cards for Super Witch Crown challenge in Clash Royale

The Super Witch Crown challenge is the most recent 1v1 challenge in Clash Royale, and it requires players to make a tournament deck using the Super Witch card. Since the Super Witch card will already be in the deck, players will have to choose the remaining seven cards. Players must collect maximum crowns to unlock amazing rewards like magic items, chests, gold, emote, and more.

Players can choose any card in the game, regardless of whether or not that card is unlocked. In order to build a good deck, players must select the most effective swarm, anti-air, tank, spell, mini tank, and other cards. This article will go over the five best spell cards that players can use in their deck for the Clash Royale's Super Witch Crown challenge.

5 Best Spell Cards for the Super Witch Crown Challenge in Clash Royale

5) Royal Delivery

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 579

Players can unlock Royal Delivery, a common spell card, whenever they reach Arena 15. It inflicts splash damage to the enemy's troops when deployed on top of them on the battlefield. It shatters on the ground upon impact, revealing a single Royal Recruit who attacks the enemy's ground forces. Splash damage removes swarm cards, allowing Royal Recruit to begin the counter-attack.

4) Fireball

Fireball card in Clash Royale (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 913

Fireball is one of the most popular spell cards as players receive it once they complete the Clash Royale in-game training. It is an area-damage causing spell card that also has a pushback effect, allowing players to stop or stall the enemy's push. Players may use it against the Barbarians, Skeleton Army and other swarm cards to completely finish them. It is also a good spell card to finish and eliminate low-health towers.

3) Zap

Zap card in Clash Royale (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 2 Elixir

Damage: 254

It is one of the best Common spell cards that can be unlocked by players once they reach Arena 5. Zap is highly effective against swarm cards like Minion Horde, Goblin Barrel, Skeleton Army, and Goblin Gang. It stuns the enemy's troops and defenses for a few seconds, allowing friendly troops to attack. It can be used against Inferno Tower to restart its increasing single-target damage ability. Players should use Zap with troops like Hog Rider to counter the Skeleton Army.

2) Graveyard

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 108

Hitpoints: 108

Graveyard is a Legendary spell card that can be unlocked by players once they reach Arena 12. Players can use it to take down the enemy's tower since it spawns a number of Skeletons within its boundary. Players can use high-hitpoint troop cards like Golem, Pekka, Royal Giant, or Mega Knight to distract the enemy's Towers, allowing Graveyard Skeletons to inflict massive damage.

1) Goblin Barrel

Goblin Barrel card (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 289

Hitpoints: 955

Goblin Barrel is one of the most powerful Epic spell card in Clash Royale that can be unlocked by players once they reach Arena 3. It is a good way to cause massive damage since it can be directly deployed on the enemy's towers. When it is used, a barrel is thrown at the marked location, which shatters upon impact with the ground, releasing three strong ground goblins that cause damage to the nearby troop, defense, or tower. Players should use it when the enemy is out of Elixir, as it could be difficult to counter, allowing goblins to deal a lot of damage.

