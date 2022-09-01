5 best cards for the Triple Elixir Challenge in Clash Royale

The Triple Elixir Challenge in Clash Royale is a challenge where players can participate for free and earn special rewards.

As its name suggests, the challenge has a special battle format that allows players to use various high-elixir cards in battle. Its in-game description is as follows:

"Create your own deck and play with triple speed Elixir! 3 losses and you're out, but you will have a chance to reset your losses and keep your progress."

Before joining the challenge, players must create an eight-card tournament deck using cards ranging from Common to Champion. Players must select powerful cards to win the challenge and obtain its rewards.

This article takes a look at the five best cards that players can use to complete the Triple Elixir Challenge in Clash Royale.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Pekka, Mega Knight, and 3 other powerful cards for the Triple Elixir Challenge in Clash Royale

1) Royal Giant

Cost: 6 Elixir

Hitpoints: 4068

Damage: 406

The Royal Giant, one of the game's strongest Common rarity cards, can be obtained when players reach Arena 7. It is a medium-range unit with high hitpoints and damage that favors attacking buildings and towers.

Even when it is being attacked by hostile forces, the Royal Giant never engages in combat. It should be positioned in front of support cards, such as Musketeers, Valkyries, Wizards, and Batsto protect them from enemy forces.

2) Elite Barbarians

Cost: 6 Elixir

Hitpoints: 1776

Damage: 508

Once players reach Arena 10, they can summon two strong Barbarians with lots of hitpoints using the Elite Barbarians.

The Common card is ideal for Clash Royale's Triple Elixir Challenge as it can quickly take down an opponent's towers. It is a strong defensive card with the ability to counter-push.

Players should pair Elite Barbarians with low-elixir cards like Arrows and Zap to deal with the enemy's horde of soldiers. Additionally, this card can be utilized with anti-air cards like Witch and Minions.

3) Pekka

Cost: 7 Elixir

Damage: 1081

Hitpoints: 4982

The Epic rarity Pekka card is the strongest unit in Clash Royale. It can be acquired by players once they reach Arena 4.

This ground melee card should be used as a tank in conjunction with support cards like Wizard and Skeleton Army. It can also be employed as a strong defense card to stop an opponent's troops advancement.

To protect the Pekka troop from swarm cards like Goblin Gang, Spear Goblins, Barbarians, and Minions, players must pair them with spell cards like Fireball, Arrows, Zap, and Log.

4) Electro Giant

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale This extra buff to Electro Giant will be released in the new update alongside MANY changes and improvements to the current Clan Wars.



This new update is currently planned to drop during Season 17.



Stay tuned for more information on this update closer to its release. This extra buff to Electro Giant will be released in the new update alongside MANY changes and improvements to the current Clan Wars.This new update is currently planned to drop during Season 17.Stay tuned for more information on this update closer to its release.

Cost: 7 Elixir

Damage: 216

Hitpoints: 5109

Once players reach Arena 11, they will be able to unlock the Epic card, Electro Giant. He is a melee unit with a single target, strong hitpoints, and little damage.

When an enemy unit strikes the Electro Giant within a three-tile radius, they will be zapped and stunned with each hit.

To shield the Electro Giant from swarm cards, players should employ support cards like Valkyrie, Wizard, Musketeer, and Electro Wizard. They can also use low-elixir cards like Zap, Arrows, and Spirits with Electro Giant.

5) Mega Knight

Cost: 7 Elixir

Damage: 355

Hitpoints: 5280

Mega Knight, one of the most well-known Legendary cards in Clash Royale, can eliminate waves of enemy troops with his splash damage. With its numerous hitpoints, the card can be used by players to stop their opponents' cards from being pushed.

Mega Knights should be protected from air card invasion by support cards like Minion Horde and Inferno Dragon. The splash damage caused by this card can effectively negate the enemy's ground-troop push.

When deploying Mega Knight, players should send out help units like Wizard, Valkyrie, and Electro Wizard.

