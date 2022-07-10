5 Best Cards to use in Grand Challenge in Clash Royale

In Clash Royale, the Grand Challenge is a weekly challenge for players to receive rewards, including Cards, Gold, and Magic Items. To engage in traditional challenge battles, players must assemble an 8-card deck using unlocked cards.

The Grand Challenge in Clash Royale is described as follows:

"Each win in a Challenge will increase your final prize. The Challenge is over at 12 wins, or 3 losses!"

By spending 100 Gems, players can take part in the challenge, so build a strong deck and dominate as many matches as you can. The top 5 cards to utilize in Clash Royale's Grand Challenge will be discussed in this article.

Powerful cards to use in Grand Challenge in Clash Royale

5. Goblin Barrel

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 159

Hitpoints: 267

Goblin Barrel is one of the best Spell cards in Clash Royale that can be unlocked once players reach Arena 3. In the right hands, it can severely destroy the enemy's towers. When dumped onto the battlefield, the Goblin Barrel shatters, releasing three high-damage, high-hitpoint goblins that immediately attack the enemy's towers.

It can be combined with strong cards like Miner, Hog Rider, Royal Giant, and Electro Giant. Players should use the Goblin Barrel to attack towers once the enemy's low-elixir counter-attack cards, such as Fireball, Arrows, Zap, and Log, have been used up.

4. Mini Pekka

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 955

Hitpoints: 1804

Mini Pekka is unquestionably one of the finest attacking troop cards in Clash Royale. When used in combination with support troops, like Minion Horde and Baby Dragon, it can defeat troop cards like Knight and Prince.

Users will receive this card after completing the in-game training, unlike most other cards. With spell cards like Log, Fireball, Arrows, and Zap, the player can counter swarm troop cards with this one-target, high-damage card.

3. Bandit

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 256

Hitpoints: 1200

With excellent damage and hitpoints, The Bandit is one of the best Legendary cards in Clash Royale. She can charge at nearby enemies and towers like a Dark Prince or Prince charge and inflicts double the damage.

Players can effectively take out ranged troops with this card. Furthermore, when combined with cards like Mini Pekka, Royal Giant, Electro Wizard, Prince, and others, it can inflict large amounts of damage on opponent towers and troops.

2. Skeleton Army

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 108

Hitpoints: 108

The Skeleton Army, which players can get once they reach Arena 2, is the most well-known swarm card in Clash Royale. This epic card summons 15 Skeletons on the battlefield. Both single-target troop cards, like Prince and Mini Pekka, as well as cards with significant damage, like Royal Giant and Mega Knight, can be effectively countered by this.

Players can employ the Skeleton Army to quickly destroy one of the game's most potent defensive buildings by using it against Inferno Towers. However, players should check if their opponent possesses any low-elixir cycle cards, such as Logs, Fireballs, Arrows, and others.

1. Inferno Tower

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 2810

Hitpoints: 2318

The strongest defensive card in Clash Royale is Inferno Tower. It is the optimal defense against cards with a lot of hitpoints like Mega Knight, Pekka, Golem, Royal Giant, and Mini Pekka. When players reach Arena 4, they can unlock it and set it up between the two lanes to block the enemy's push and maximize damage to troop cards with high hitpoints.

The Inferno Tower must be protected from the enemy's swarm troops with the help of low-elixir cards, like Zap, Arrows, Fireball, Log, and Spirits, since swarm cards can quickly counter it.

