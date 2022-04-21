5 best cards to use in Miner Mine for Gold challenge in Clash Royale

Challenges in Clash Royale are a great way to get more Gold, Gems, resources, Magic Items, and Emotes. Players must participate in 1v1 and 2v2 battles with cards ranging from Common to Legendary.

The most current challenge in Clash Royale is the "Miner Mine for Gold" task, which is based on the Miner and Mighty Miner Champion cards. To fight in challenge battles, participants must select six cards from a pool of unlocked cards. In this article, we'll go through the five greatest cards to utilize in the Miner Mine for Gold challenge, which starts on April 22.

5 best Clash Royale cards to use in the Miner Mine for Gold challenge

5) Witch

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 178

Hitpoints: 1110

Players can unlock the Witch, an Epic card, once they reach Arena 5. She is a high-hitpoint, high-damage area-damaging unit. The Witch summons four miniature skeleton troops every seven seconds while doing damage to opposing troops and towers. Her anti-air support card, Mega Knight, Prince, Dark Prince, and Pekka, should be used in conjunction with high-hitpoint cards like Mega Knight, Prince, Dark Prince, and Pekka.

4) Skeleton Army

Skeleton Army (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 108

Hitpoints: 108

Arena 2 grants access to the Skeleton Army, one of Clash Royale's most popular swarm cards. Skeletons have a low hitpoint count and deal less damage. Due to the fact that 15 skeletons are striking at the same time, they can effectively deal more damage to troops. The Skeleton Army is particularly powerful against single target troop cards like Mini Pekka, Pekka, and Prince due to their massive numbers and overall high DPS.

3) Mini Pekka

Mini Pekka (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 955

Hitpoints: 1804

The Mini Pekka is the most popular mini tank card in Clash Royale that deals a lot of damage to the enemy's ground troops. He can be obtained as a single-target ground unit after completing the in-game training. Due to its high DPS, it's an ideal card for counterattack. Anti-air support cards like Wizard and Electro Wizard should be utilized alongside them to counter the enemy's air troops.

2) Inferno Tower

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 2810

Hitpoints: 2318

The strongest defensive card in Clash Royale is Inferno Tower, which can deal high-hitpoint cards like Pekka, Prince, Golem, Mega Knight, and others. It may be unlocked by Arena 4 or higher players, and it should be positioned in the heart of the base to stop opposing pushes and do damage to enemy forces. Because swarms of cards can swiftly demolish the Inferno Tower, players should strive to defend it with area-damage cards.

1) Mega Knight

Cost: 7 Elixir

Damage: 355

Hitpoints: 5280

Mega Knight is the most popular Legendary card in Clash Royale, and its splash damage ability makes it particularly powerful against swarms of troops. Mega Knight has a lot of damage and hitpoints, thus players should halt the opponent troops from pushing forward. Zap, Minions, Wizards, and Arrows should be used as support cards to protect Mega Knight from opposing air cards.

Edited by Sabine Algur