5 best Catchers (C) in MLB The Show 23

MLB The Show 23 has been released with a positive reception from baseball fans around the globe. The title features all major baseball players with their own extensive stats that can make a difference in matches.

Catchers are an integral part of any match, and exceptional ones can turn the tide in favor of fans playing MLB The Show 23. Players inclined to win matches in MLB The Show 23 must ensure they have the best Catchers on board who can prevent their opponents from stealing bases. One can use the respective stats of each baseball player to determine who would be an ideal fit to thwart the opposing team and minimize their scores in MLB The Show 23.

J.T. Realmuto and four other exceptional Catchers in MLB The Show 23

1) J.T. Realmuto

J.T. Realmuto has an overall rating of 90 (Image via San Diego Studio)

Player Ratings

Contact versus right-handed Pitchers (CON R): 74

74 Contact versus left-handed Pitchers (CON L): 74

74 Power versus right-handed Pitchers (PWR R): 71

71 Power versus left-handed Pitchers (PWR L): 55

55 Vision (VIS): 60

60 Discipline (DISC): 59

59 Clutch (CLT): 70

70 Bunt Ability (BUNT): 35

35 Drag Bunt Ability (DBUNT): 25

25 Durability (DUR): 85

85 Fielding Ability (FLD): 80

80 Arm Strength (ARM): 95

95 Arm/Throwing Accuracy (ACC): 97

97 Reaction (REAC): 80

80 Blocking Ability (BLK): 80

80 Speed (SPD): 78

78 Stealing Ability (STEAL): 49

49 Aggressiveness of Baserunning (BR AGG): 63

One can never go wrong with J.T. Realmuto from the Philadelphia Phillies team. He has a high overall rating of 90 in MLB The Show 23 and boasts a strong Arm Strength (95) and Arm Accuracy (97) rating, which warrants his inclusion in the list of best Catchers. Players will have their bases protected when J.T. Realmuto is on the field.

2) Will Smith

Will Smith has an overall rating of 88 (Image via San Diego Studio)

Player Ratings

Contact versus right-handed Pitchers (CON R): 69

69 Contact versus left-handed Pitchers (CON L): 78

78 Power versus right-handed Pitchers (PWR R): 80

80 Power versus left-handed Pitchers (PWR L): 69

69 Vision (VIS): 75

75 Discipline (DISC): 77

77 Clutch (CLT): 77

77 Bunt Ability (BUNT): 38

38 Drag Bunt Ability (DBUNT): 25

25 Durability (DUR): 84

84 Fielding Ability (FLD): 71

71 Arm Strength (ARM): 77

77 Arm/Throwing Accuracy (ACC): 48

48 Reaction (REAC): 72

72 Blocking Ability (BLK): 66

66 Speed (SPD): 57

57 Stealing Ability (STEAL): 5

5 Aggressiveness of Baserunning (BR AGG): 21

Most fans consider the Los Angeles Dodgers to be one of the best teams in the sport of baseball. Thus, one can have a very competitive match when Will Smith is the Catcher.

Despite a lower Arm Accuracy (48), an overall rating of 88, and well-balanced attribute stats, Will Smith is an impressive catcher and a competent Batter against all pitch types.

3) Alejandro Kirk

Kirk has an overall rating of 86 (Image via San Diego Studio)

Player Ratings

Contact versus right-handed Pitchers (CON R): 78

78 Contact versus left-handed Pitchers (CON L): 80

80 Power versus right-handed Pitchers (PWR R): 56

56 Power versus left-handed Pitchers (PWR L): 60

60 Vision (VIS): 92

92 Discipline (DISC): 77

77 Clutch (CLT): 65

65 Bunt Ability (BUNT): 24

24 Drag Bunt Ability (DBUNT): 22

22 Durability (DUR): 85

85 Fielding Ability (FLD): 92

92 Arm Strength (ARM): 64

64 Arm/Throwing Accuracy (ACC): 61

61 Reaction (REAC): 91

91 Blocking Ability (BLK): 80

80 Speed (SPD): 6

6 Stealing Ability (STEAL): 0

0 Aggressiveness of Baserunning (BR AGG): 12

Alejandro Kirk is one of the top-rated Catchers for the Toronto Blue Jays in MLB The Show 23. The main highlight of his attribute stats is the Vision rating (92) which enables him to be vigilant on the field against Runners stealing bases. Furthermore, his excellent Fielding Ability (92) makes him an indispensable Catcher.

4) Willson Contreras

Willson has an overall rating of 83 (Image via San Diego Studio)

Player Ratings

Contact versus right-handed Pitchers (CON R): 62

62 Contact versus left-handed Pitchers (CON L) : 60

: 60 Power versus right-handed Pitchers (PWR R): 68

68 Power versus left-handed Pitchers (PWR L): 90

90 Vision (VIS): 52

52 Discipline (DISC): 70

70 Clutch (CLT): 68

68 Bunt Ability (BUNT): 43

43 Drag Bunt Ability (DBUNT): 43

43 Durability (DUR): 69

69 Fielding Ability (FLD): 58

58 Arm Strength (ARM): 89

89 Arm/Throwing Accuracy (ACC) : 70

: 70 Reaction (REAC): 58

58 Blocking Ability (BLK): 70

70 Speed (SPD): 59

59 Stealing Ability (STEAL): 15

15 Aggressiveness of Baserunning (BR AGG): 32

Willson Contreras is part of the St. Louis Cardinals and has an overall rating of 83. His weaker Vision attribute (52) is compensated for by his Arm Strength (89) which is liable to keep the runners standing still in their respective bases.

Fans can leverage his batting abilities in MLB The Show 23, especially his power against left-handed Pitchers (90).

5) Adley Rutschman

Adley has an overall rating of 84 (Image via San Diego Studio)

Player Ratings

Contact versus right-handed Pitchers (CON R): 79

79 Contact versus left-handed Pitchers (CON L): 40

40 Power versus right-handed Pitchers (PWR R): 64

64 Power versus left-handed Pitchers (PWR L): 42

42 Vision (VIS): 70

70 Discipline (DISC): 95

95 Clutch (CLT): 56

56 Bunt Ability (BUNT): 35

35 Drag Bunt Ability (DBUNT): 25

25 Durability (DUR): 69

69 Fielding Ability (FLD): 93

93 Arm Strength (ARM): 90

90 Arm/Throwing Accuracy (ACC): 74

74 Reaction (REAC): 94

94 Blocking Ability (BLK): 73

73 Speed (SPD): 53

53 Stealing Ability (STEAL): 8

8 Aggressiveness of Baserunning (BR AGG): 21

Adley Rutschman's quick Reaction stat (94) in MLB The Show 23 makes him worthy of inclusion in this list. He is part of the Baltimore Orioles, with an overall rating of 84.

Due to Adley's robust Fielding Ability stats, fans can rely on him to be prompt on the field (93). He is also capable of a strong throw (90) with sufficient accuracy (74).

MLB The Show 23 provides tremendous flexibility in pitching modes, batting stances, and tweaking countless other settings that make the experience welcoming for both newcomers and veterans of the game. Those looking for robust Pitchers can refer to this list of the five best Starting Pitchers (SP) in MLB The Show 23.

