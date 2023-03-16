10 highest-rated wrestlers in WWE 2K23

WWE 2K23 has a stacked roster of some of the biggest names within the Squared Circle. However, some superstars have a greater overall stat average than others. Does that make those wrestlers bad? Far from it. However, some are simply stronger and stand a better chance at dominating the ring when they step foot into it.

Some of these wrestlers are going to be incredibly obvious, as they are the biggest names in Sports Entertainment. The ratings are based on a wrestler’s win percentage, how well they are known, and their time spent in the ring. While not everyone agrees with these ratings, these wrestlers are at the top of the game.

Hulk Hogan would normally be bringing up the bottom of this list. However, there is one unlockable wrestler in the game that pushed its way to the top of the heap and dropped Hulkamania off of this list.

Which WWE 2K23 superstars have the highest averages?

10) John Cena (94)

John Cena is easily one of the most well-known names when it comes to Sports Entertainment in the modern era. He’s a 3-time US Champion, 4-time Tag Champion, and a 16-time World Champion. From The Prototype to the Doctor of Thuganomics to the wholesome superstar people respect the world over, his career has been quite a rollercoaster ride.

He’s a measuring stick when it comes to the WWE - a superstar with few equals. However, he sits at the bottom of this list because he’s a part-time superstar these days. Cena has still got what it takes, but he’s just not the best in WWE 2K23.

9) Charlotte Flair (94)

The daughter of “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair, Charlotte has quickly piled up a list of accolades to match her legendary father. She is the most decorated women’s wrestler in all of WWE history. She may not have the lengthy title reigns of champions past, but she is still recognized as one of the greatest wrestlers of our era.

Charlotte Flair has been Raw Women’s Champion 4 times, Smackdown Women’s Champion 5 times, NXT Champion twice, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion once, and was the last WWE Divas Champion. A skilled technician in the ring, she has the same poise and cunning that made her father a household name.

8) Bianca Belair (95)

Bianca Belair is arguably the sports entertainer with the least time in a WWE ring that occupies one of the top slots of WWE 2K23. That being said, she has still had an impressive career so far. As of March 2023, she held the Raw Women’s Championship for 344 days, which is the longest-reigning African-American singles champion in WWE history.

An overwhelmingly impressive athlete, Blair has won both Smackdown Women’s Championship and the 2021 Royal Rumble and has been ranked highly across several professional wrestling outlets. With an overall win percentage of 58.87% (and a whopping 92% in NXT), it’s no surprise that Bianca Belair is one of the best in WWE 2K23.

7) The Undertaker (95)

It’s no big secret that The Undertaker would be among the top 10 of WWE 2K23. He’s wrestled and defeated the biggest names in the business across his 30-year career. The Undertaker won 1701 matches and held 21 straight victories at WrestleMania. He wore many guises in his years, but no matter what, he felt unstoppable in the ring.

In fact, he has the best stats that he’s had in years, and, based on his career, The Undertaker has earned it. WWE 2K23 gave the Deadman a 95, which is an impressive number. However, he hasn’t won quite as many titles as others on this list.

The Undertaker was a WWE Champion four times, World Heavyweight Champion three times, World Tag Team Championships six times. In additin, he won the Hardcore Championship once. With all of this in mind, he certainly earned his spot.

6) The Rock (96)

From his humble beginnings as Rocky Maivia, The Rock is one of the most well-known superstars to have wrestled in the WWE. His rating has improved since 2K22, packing a 96 in WWE 2K23. As the highest-paid actor in Hollywood, he’s found success everywhere he’s been.

The Rock was also the first African-American world champion, with 10 world titles to his name in total. He won the Intercontinental title twice, was a five-time tag champion, won the 2000 Royal Rumble, and was a Triple Crown champion as well.

As the most electrifying man in sports entertainment, he’s a man of many memorable catchphrases and accomplishments. WWE 2K23 represented him well, putting him in the top 10 superstars in the game.

5) “Stone Cold” Steve Austin (96)

Like The Rock, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin is also a 96 in WWE 2K23. This fits nicely when one considers their epic rivalry that ran across several years and three WrestleMania main events. His pre-WWE career was noteworthy, but once he took on the name “Stone Cold”, the rest was history.

Unlike many of the legends on this list, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin had an amazing match last year. His match against Kevin Owens was an impressive outing for a man who has not wrestled in years.

In his heyday, he stomped a mudhole through everyone who crossed him in the ring, so his rating in WWE 2K23 is certainly justified.

4) Becky Lynch (96)

“The Man” herself broke into the top 5 of WWE 2K23, and who could possibly be surprised? Her transformation into “The Man” is one that fans have loved since she took on the moniker. Though Ric Flair wasn’t crazy about the name at first, nobody can deny her in-ring presence, skill, and many accomplishments.

Becky Lynch’s 96 overall rating is also the highest rating a women’s wrestler has ever received in one of these games. A four-time Women’s champion, Becky Lynch is among the best women’s wrestlers in the company, and this rating shows it.

3) Brock Lesnar (97)

Brock Lesnar has done one thing consistently throughout his career - dominate literally everyone that he’s been in the ring with. As one of the highest-rated superstars in WWE 2K23, his rating accurately depicts his strength, ferocity, and dominance in the ring. He has a 71% win rating in the WWE, which is outstanding.

Brock Lesnar has been a force of nature while competing, whether in the UFC, WWE, or his brief stint in NJPW. From “The Next Big Thing” to “The Beast”, few people are as dominant as Brock Lesnar. Even though his past year or two hasn’t been incredible, his overall career speaks for itself.

2) Roman Reigns (99)

Normally, Roman Reigns is the highest-rated superstar in WWE 2K23. He’s been the Undisputed World Heavyweight Champion for over 928 days, which is the longest reign of anyone in the company in the past 35 years. Nobody has pinned Roman Reigns in just as long. He’s the most important superstar in the company and is the most popular act in the company with The Bloodline.

However, for many years, Roman Reigns was reviled and booed by virtually everyone in the fanbase, and his role as The Tribal Chief has genuinely turned all of that around.

This, other than the one wrestler above him, is the highest rating a wrestler has ever received. Reigns is the most dominant sports entertainer in years, if not decades. It makes sense that he would receive a 99 in WWE 2K23.

1) Super Cena (100)

This might be the most self-aware thing fans have ever seen in a wrestling game. If one can complete Didn’t See That Coming in the 2K Showcase, they can unlock Super Cena. He cannot even be seen, other than his merchandise and ring gear. One must defeat him via pinfall or submission to unlock this superstar.

While Roman Reigns might be the most dominant force in the WWE today, it is nothing compared to what Super Cena did. From single-handedly defeating The Nexus to overcoming every fan-favorite to ever step into the ring, he did it easily. There has never been a WWE superstar since the peak of Hulkamania that had such power in the ring.

These are the absolute highest-rated WWE superstars in WWE 2K23. While some other DLC could potentially make their way into the top 10, it’s unlikely that any of them will break into the top 3 superstars available. Readers can read our review here.

