WWE 2K23 is set to be released on March 17, 2023, and will be celebrating one of the most recognizable wrestling icons on the planet, John Cena.

The 16-time World Champion has been featured as the cover star for this year's WWE 2K23 game, and fans are excited to celebrate the legacy of one of the most iconic stars to define a generation.

The Showcase mode will also be all about John Cena. Instead of playing as him through a compilation of matches from his career, players get to play as his opponents, such as Brock Lesnar, Triple H, Roman Reigns, etc., so they can defeat the man who never gives up.

If players complete this difficult task and get through all the Showcase mode matches, they'll be awarded a bizarre unlockable character of The Cenation Leader.

It seems that the publisher, 2K Sports, is also quite aware of Cena's meme status and decided to put in an invisible variant of John Cena because of his catchphrase "You Can't See Me."

Wrestling veteran believes John Cena should lose against Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39

The Cenation Leader will take on Austin Theory for the United States Championship this year at WrestleMania 39. The two stars recently came face-to-face with one another in a war of words that gave way to an incredible promo segment on Monday Night RAW.

The 25-year-old star had been taunting John Cena for the longest and finally got his chance to collide with his former idol when his challenge for a match at the Grandest Stage of Them All was accepted.

But before the match offer was accepted, Austin Theory got verbally destroyed by Cena and buried with brutal comebacks and reality checks.

Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast, Cornette stated that a win for Theory is necessary, or he'll come out looking bad in front of the crowd.

If they start this way it would be a big swerve then or unexpected if Theory does win the match, which I still think would be possible without people setting the seats on fire and it'll probably help Theory. But if they're not gonna do anything like that between now and WrestleMania, I don't know. They've got to, because they just left this guy flatter than a f***ing turd in a punch bowl."

There are still a few weeks left until the Showcase of the Immortals, and Austin Theory has a couple of chances to get himself over against John Cena, which might not be so easy.

We'll have to wait and see what happens once they cross paths again amidst this feud.

Who do you think will win at WrestleMania 39? John Cena or Austin Theory? Sound off below.

