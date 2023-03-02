WWE 2K23 ratings: Which superstars have a lesser rating than Bad Bunny?

The recently released WWE 2K23 ratings caused various reactions from fans. Interestingly, Puerto Rican rapper and occasional professional wrestler Bad Bunny even ranked above a number of current and legendary superstars.

Bad Bunny's WWE 2K23 rating is 84. Which is the same as Razor Ramon, Sami Zayn, Logan Paul, Johnny Gargano, and Damian Priest. Just below them are Dolph Ziggler, Ezekiel, and Baron Corbin at 83.

Surprisingly, rated at 82 is Mick Foley's persona, Cactus Jack. Joining the legendary wrestling character in the same rankings are Montez Ford, Omos, Ricochet, Solo Sikoa, and Austin Theory. Superstars rated 81 include Butch, LA Knight, Ridge Holland, and Santos Escobar.

Superstars rated 80 are Angelo Dawkins, Dexter Lumis, The Viking Raiders, Giovanni Vinci, Madcap Moss, Otis, and Ludwig Kaiser. Other superstars that landed in the 70s spot were Shelton Benjamin, Dominik Mysterio, Chad Gable, Mustafa Ali, R-Truth, Jinder Mahal, Shanky, Akira Tozawa, MA.CE, Rick Boogs, MVP, Man.Soor, Humberto, Titus O'Neil, and more.

Compared to the Women's division, Bad Bunny was also rated one spot higher than Raquel Rodriguez. Rated at 82 were Natalya, Iyo Sky, and Shayna Baszler. Doudrop was the only female main roster star in 81. Meanwhile, Dakota Kai was the only female main roster star in 80. Meanwhile, main roster superstars like Carmella, Dana Brooke, Xia Li, Queen Zelina, Nikki Cross, Aliyah, Maryse, Sonya Deville, Lacey Evans, Shotzi, and Tamina are rated in the 70s.

WWE 2K23 Ratings: Take a look at some of the highest-rated superstars in this year's game

It's no surprise that Roman Reigns has the highest rating in the game, with 99. Just below the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is his former rival, Brock Lesnar, at 97. Ranked in 96 are wrestling legends The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin. The game's cover star, John Cena, is rated at 94, along with Hulk Hogan.

The WWE 2K23 rating of Becky Lynch at 96 is also the highest for the women's division. Just below her is current RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair was rated the third-best overall at 94. Joining these women in the 90s list are Ronda Rousey, Lita, Rhea Ripley, Bayley, and Hall of Famers Nikki Bella and Trish Stratus.

It remains to be seen which superstars might have a change in rating or if anybody else will be added.

