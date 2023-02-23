The WWE 2K gods did Becky Lynch a world of good in WWE 2K23. She has always been among the highest-rated female superstars since breaking out on the main roster, but this year has seen her rise to another level.

Lynch has received a staggering 96 rating in WWE 2K23. This is the highest rating any female superstar has received in the history of wrestling video games (not including your OP custom superstars, obviously). She is well and truly a history-maker, but some fans aren't happy with the situation, stating that her relatively unimpressive year did not warrant that rating.

Said fans are using Bianca Belair as the index, comparing the phenomenal twelve months she had compared to that of Big Time Becks. Indeed, Belair beat her multiple times recently, which means she should have a higher rating. The fact that she has remained the RAW Women's Champion nearly the entire time further proves why she might have been hard done.

Becky Lynch is undoubtedly among the most talented superstars on the main roster. While we can get behind her receiving an excellent rating in WWE 2K23, we will wait for other ratings to drop before we give a proper verdict. WWE and 2K better not bottle this one.

Becky Lynch's alliance with Lita

Becky Lynch siding with Lita was something fans thought was possible only in WWE 2K23. However, we recently saw it live on Monday Night RAW, with the pair emerging to challenge Damage CTRL for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Lynch and Lita appeared on 'Ding Dong, Hello!' to issue a challenge to Dakota Kai and IYO SKY for their title. The Man goaded Bayley into accepting the bout on her teammates' behalf, creating tension between the trio. The match was made official for the upcoming episode of RAW, with the babyfaces set to take on the heels in a mega title match. It will be the first Women's Tag Team Championship match in two months.

Big Time Becks and the WWE Hall of Famer would make great champions and a tough challenge for any tandem to overcome. We will see if Bayley's cronies have what it takes to fend off this threat.

