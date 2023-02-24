4 WWE 2K23 ratings that make no sense

WWE 2K23 is weeks away from hitting stores, with the makers doing an excellent job in drumming up the hype. Their latest idea involves dropping the ratings of some of the superstars on the main roster, sending fans into a frenzy of marking their favorites.

The likes of Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, Hulk Hogan, and Charlotte Flair have all received their ratings ahead of the WWE 2K23 launch. Most of the ratings seem fair and in line with the years that the respective superstars have had. This is a sign of some good analysis from the development team.

However, as is the case every year, some ratings have caused controversy within the WWE Universe. According to fan reactions, they don't make a bit of sense seeing what transpired in the last twelve months. Let's take a look at four such WWE 2K23 ratings and see why they have been panned.

#4 Rey Mysterio is just an 82 in WWE 2K23?

#WWE2K23 @WWEgames



Who’s ready to don the mask and play as #WWE2K23 BOOYAKAH!Who’s ready to don the mask and play as @reymysterio BOOYAKAH! Who’s ready to don the mask and play as @reymysterio? 🐐 #WWE2K23 https://t.co/n6A04ftvIG

We understand WWE and 2K's obsession with buffing up their cover star's rating. That is the reason why Rey Mysterio got a 90 rating in WWE 2K22. However, dropping him to 82 in the very next game is ridiculous.

Mysterio will feel hard done by the nerf, especially because he is a viable character in the outgoing game. Moreover, his WWE 2K23 rating doesn't make any sense when you see that Ezekiel is rated higher than him. (That's a violation from WWE and 2K right there). Why are they disrespecting him like Dominik Mysterio?

#3 Austin Theory (82)

The WWE 2K23 developers giving Austin Theory an 82 rating is quite frankly unbelievable. Using the Ezekiel example (no disrespect, Zeke) again, how are they going to rate someone who won the United States Championship and the Money in the Bank contract less than Kevin Owens' punching bag?

This has to be a joke or part of some storyline because if WWE and 2K really think 82 is all Theory deserves, they haven't been watching the shows. Mr. A-TownDown took offense to his number, but then made the claim that he should be rated 100. Hmm, maybe the egotistical behavior was why the makers decided to lock him down with an 82.

#2 Becky Lynch (96)

This is in no way a knock on Becky Lynch. In fact, we are very pleased that she has gotten a 96 rating in WWE 2K23. However, the problem was WWE and 2K announcing that it was the highest rating a female superstar has ever achieved in WWE games.

How Lynch managed to create this piece of history when Bianca Belair had a much better twelve months is beyond us. Belair had a fantastic year in which she was the RAW Women's Champion and dominated every opponent she faced, including Big Time Becks herself.

To be fair to the makers, the EST's rating hasn't dropped at the time of writing. If it's not within touching distance of The Man's or the exact same number, many fans will question the reasoning behind it.

#1 Cody Rhodes (91)

Cody Rhodes returning to the WWE games and getting a 90+ rating in WWE 2K23 calls for a celebration. Having returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38, he won the 2023 Royal Rumble match and remained undefeated throughout the year, only for WWE and 2K to hit him with a 91 rating.

While 91 is by no means a bad number, someone like Seth 'Freakin' Rollins being rated higher than Rhodes is baffling. To put it into perspective, Rollins had a fantastic year, but he had lows like losing to opponents like Matt Riddle and Austin Theory. The Visionary even lost three times to The American Nightmare, so if he is worthy of a 92, the latter should have received a 93 at least.

Remaining invincible throughout the year and getting set to the main event WrestleMania should surely be worthy of a rating more than 91. The developers did Rhodes dirty here, but hey, nothing that can't be fixed through a mid-year buff once he wins the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

