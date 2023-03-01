"Can’t wait to put him through a table that’s on fire" - Twitter furious with Logan Paul's WWE 2K23 rating being higher than multiple top stars

Logan Paul is not every fan's favorite superstar, despite how the company has pushed him since he competed in his debut match at WrestleMania 38. Since his WWE 2K23 rating was revealed, more outrage has poured out on Twitter, given how he has been rated higher than several top WWE Superstars.

Logan Paul's rating of 84 sees him get the same rating as a former title contender and favorite to dethrone Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn. It also sees him rated higher than the likes of a WWE legend like Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, and current United States Champion Austin Theory, who were all rated 82.

His rating also puts him over veterans like Baron Corbin (83), Natalya (82), Chad Gable (77), Shayna Baszler (82), and quite a few others.

It's safe to say that WWE fans have not been happy with the star's rating in the upcoming edition of the WWE 2K23 game.

Quite a few fans felt that he was rated much higher than he should have been, and they didn't hesitate to mention it.

SlickThePanda @SlickThePanda @TheSDHotel Higher than Theory and Rey. I’d look the other way if they got the buckshot lariat. @TheSDHotel Higher than Theory and Rey. I’d look the other way if they got the buckshot lariat.

While most fans were unhappy with the ratings, some were furious:

Eisūto @Eisuto_ @TheSDHotel I'll rate him 0 and never play with him @TheSDHotel I'll rate him 0 and never play with him

Sad Teddy Bear Potato @RealJeremyBmore @TheSDHotel I'm just going to drop him down as low as humanly possibly and making him job to everyone. @TheSDHotel I'm just going to drop him down as low as humanly possibly and making him job to everyone.

One even revealed their plans for Paul in the game, which was not pretty.

Lucas @lucas_tillery @TheSDHotel Can’t wait to put him through a table that’s on fire @TheSDHotel Can’t wait to put him through a table that’s on fire

However, as always, Paul had at least a few fans who felt that the game had rated him too low.

badaboom @badaboom127837 @TheSDHotel Should of been at least 86 @TheSDHotel Should of been at least 86

One fan also noted that Paul, unbelievably, had the same rating as Sami Zayn.

Doc Uce Lee 🇰🇷 @B_Lee253 so Sami Zayn has the same overall rating in 2K23 as Logan Paul, huh??? so Sami Zayn has the same overall rating in 2K23 as Logan Paul, huh???

Logan Paul appears set to feature in a singles match at WrestleMania 39 in his fifth match for WWE

Logan Paul is reportedly set to face Seth Rollins in the upcoming episode of WWE RAW.

The reports have stated that for the moment, the plans are that Rollins will face Paul at WrestleMania 39 in a singles match.

Given that the latter has ruined several opportunities for Rollins, including at Royal Rumble and the Elimination Chamber, this won't surprise most wrestling fans.

It remains to be seen if he can get away with a win here.

Who do you think will win at WrestleMania? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

