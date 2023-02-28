Seth Rollins to steal 42-year-old former WWE Champion's phone and more spoilers for RAW - Reports

The road to WrestleMania 39 continues tonight on WWE RAW, and something interesting is planned for Seth Rollins. This week's edition of the red brand will air live from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Damage CTRL is set to defend the Women's Tag Team Championship against Becky Lynch and Lita tonight. Last week, MVP challenged Brock Lesnar to show up tonight and accept a match against Omos at WrestleMania.

Women's Elimination Chamber winner Asuka is also scheduled to face Carmella tonight on WWE RAW. On last week's edition of the red brand, Seth Rollins brutalized The Miz and won the match via referee stoppage. It appears that their rivalry will continue tonight on the red brand.

According to Fightful Select, Rollins will steal The Miz's phone during the show. The Miz is expected to reveal a big secret tonight about a gift he received from Maryse last week.

The 42-year-old may also be in cahoots with his former tag team partner Logan Paul, who also happens to be Rollins' rumored opponent for WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

MVP's VIP Lounge is planned for tonight, but there is no confirmation on who the guest will be. The most logical guess would be Brock Lesnar, as Omos awaits The Beast's response to his WrestleMania challenge.

Piper Niven vs. Candice LeRae and former SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey are also advertised to appear tonight.

Seth Rollins was supposed to headline WWE WrestleMania

WWE has undergone a ton of changes as of late, and apparently, that is also reflected in the card for WrestleMania 39. Recently, Fightful Select reported that Rollins was at one point considered to headline one of the nights of WrestleMania.

The company originally planned on having Roman Reigns lose one of the titles ahead of the biggest show of the year, which would have allowed Cody Rhodes to battle Seth Rollins or Drew McIntyre at the premium live event. It never came to be, and now the 36-year-old is completely out of the title picture.

Seth Rollins came up short in the United States Championship Elimination Chamber match due to interference from Logan Paul. The popular YouTuber interfered at the end of the bout, and Austin Theory followed it up with the A-Town Down to retain his title.

The Visionary has already admitted that he doesn't like Logan, and time will tell if he will be able to humble the 27-year-old at WrestleMania 39.

Are you excited about Seth Rollins potentially facing Logan Paul at WrestleMania? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

