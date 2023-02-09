"I don't like the guy" - Seth Rollins details his issues with 27-year-old WWE Superstar

Seth Rollins recently appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and took a shot at a current WWE Superstar after what happened at the Royal Rumble.

Rollins had an impressive showing in the Men's Royal Rumble match. He entered at #15 and lasted over half an hour before he was shockingly eliminated by Logan Paul.

The 27-year-old WWE Superstar went on to have another incredible moment with Ricochet as well. Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show, The Visionary revealed why he doesn't like Logan Paul.

"He’s [Logan Paul] in it for himself. He’s in it for his own gain. So, I don’t want you in my business if you’re going to leech off it and you're going to take from it. Great if you’re going to help out and you’re going to make everything as good as you can, but if you’re going to come and do it for you…look I can only judge what he’s done in the past. His own history, that’s foretelling for the future, and that’s why I don’t like the guy. That’s why I don’t dig the guy and he’s going to go rub it in on social media. He’s going to talk his talk, but he don’t want to say nothing to my face," said Seth Rollins. [H/T: Wrestling News]

Seth Rollins on Logan Paul being in the WWE for the wrong reasons

Seth Rollins respects Logan Paul's hustle but questions whether the popular YouTuber is passionate about the wrestling business.

The Visionary stated on the Pat McAfee Show that nobody would get the opportunity to play in the NFL just because they are popular on social media.

Rollins complimented former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee for being a fan of WWE and giving back to the business whenever he could.

"No one is going to suit up and play in the NFL football because they’re a social media superstar, right? They’re going to get creamed. He’s [Logan Paul] going to step into my world, and he’s going to get creamed. If you want to contribute and give back to our industry...you’re a fan of it, and you love it, right Pat? You’re a fan of it, you love it, you give back to it, you talk about it any chance you get, and you put it over. That’s not him, dude. That’s not him," said Seth Rollins. [H/T: Wrestling News]

Seth Rollins and Logan Paul appear to be destined to square off at WWE WrestleMania 39. It would be interesting to see if Logan can have a WrestleMania moment at the expense of The Visionary if the match were to take place.

