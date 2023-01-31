WWE has big plans for Pat McAfee this year following his return at the Royal Rumble - Reports

SmackDown color commentator Pat McAfee made his return behind the commentary desk, and as per the latest reports, there could be much more in store for the color commentator.

Rhea Ripley outlasted everyone and won the Women's Royal Rumble after she was the first superstar to enter the match. Bray Wyatt defeated LA Knight in the company's first-ever Pitch Black match. Cody Rhodes made his triumphant return as the final entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble match and eliminated Gunther to earn a world title shot at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

The highlight of the show happened when Sami Zayn turned on Roman Reigns, leading to one of the most talked-about segments in recent history.

Another noteworthy moment happened at the beginning of the premium live event. SmackDown announcer Pat McAfee returned to the company after stepping away to host College Gameday on ESPN and got a tremendous reaction from those in attendance.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, McAfee's return was kept a secret from Michael Cole and Corey Graves. The 35-year-old was flown into the Alamodome in a private jet and was a surprise to his colleagues as well as wrestling fans.

The report further states that McAfee was originally considered for a spot in the Royal Rumble, but that did not come to fruition. WWE is reportedly hoping to have the former NFL star wrestle this year as well, as he has been impressive in his matches for the company so far.

He defeated Austin Theory at last year's WrestleMania and picked up a win over Happy Corbin at SummerSlam 2022.

Vince McMahon defeated Pat McAfee at WWE WrestleMania 38

Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon had an impromptu match against Pat McAfee last year at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas.

McAfee had just defeated Theory in a great match, and Vince McMahon wouldn't allow the commentator to enjoy the moment. The former CEO picked up a cheap victory over a weakened McAfee but didn't have any time to celebrate either.

Immediately after the bout, Stone Cold Steve Austin joined the party fresh off his victory over Kevin Owens in the main event of Night 1 and delivered a Stunner to McMahon. The Rattlesnake hit Austin Theory and Pat McAfee with Stunners as well before exiting the ring.

The former NFL star has proven that he can more than hold his own in the ring. It will be interesting to see if he steps inside the squared circle again at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

