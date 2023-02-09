Seth Rollins includes current AEW star in Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling

Seth Rollins has an immense amount of respect for someone in All Elite Wrestling.

The topic of Mt. Rushmore in professional wrestling is always controversial. When someone places someone on their Rushmore who currently works for another company, it is sure to get everyone in the wrestling world talking.

Seth "Freakin" Rollins was a recent guest on The Pat McAfee Show to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about his in-ring Mt. Rushmore of professional wrestling, Rollins named Shawn Michaels, Eddie Guerrero, Bret Hart, and Bryan Danielson of All Elite Wrestling.

"The in-ring, yeah. It gets crazy. I go Shawn [Michaels], I go Eddie Guerrero, Bret "The Hitman" Hart. And man, I'm gonna throw out a wild one for you guys because he's currently performing right now. But The American Dragon Bryan Danielson," Seth Rollins said. "Daniel Bryan in WWE. His body work I think when it's all said and done will stack up with those guys. I hope to be in the conversation one day, maybe at least in the conversation or whisper on the side, something like that," said Rollins.

Seth Rollins confirms the beef between Becky Lynch and Ric Flair has been squashed

Someone Seth Rollins didn't put on his in-ring Mt. Rushmore is two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

Despite that, Rollins confirmed that the beef over "The Man" nickname between Flair and his wife, Becky Lynch, had been officially squashed.

"Officially squashed," Seth Rollins confirmed. "I'll put it out there right now beef squashed between Ric Flair and Becky Lynch. To be fair, the beef was never on my wife's side. She never had beef with Ric. Ric had beef with her, and he was man enough to come up and apologize to myself and to her. I thought that was awesome because I love Ric and I want to have a ton of respect for him. And the fact that he was able to put his ego aside and let bygones be bygones. We had a good moment at RAW 30, and he is the Nature Boy one of the greatest of all time on the Mount Rushmore of any wrestling list of all time, so awesome for that."

What do you make of Seth Rollins' comments? Who would you put on your Mt. Rushmore of professional wrestling? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit The Pat McAfee Show with a link back to this article for the transcription.

