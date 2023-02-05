"I see a WrestleMania matchup brewing" - Twitter goes berserk after Seth Rollins verbally destroys 27-year-old WWE star

Being one of the biggest stars in WWE, Seth Rollins is bound to be involved in a high-profile feud leading up to WrestleMania. The Architect seemingly gave fans a glimpse of what was to come by verbally eviscerating Logan Paul.
The Visionary and Logan Paul were involved in the recently concluded Men's Royal Rumble. Seth Rollins was one of the favorites heading into the premium live event, but the 27-year old internet celebrity tossed the former Shield member out of the ring to eliminate him.
Logan Paul proceeded to gloat about eliminating the Monday Night Messiah on social media. On a recent Instagram Live, Seth Rollins was asked about his thoughts on Logan Paul.
Here's what he had to say:
"I don't like Logan Paul. A lot of us really don't like Logan Paul. I don't really need him in my locker room, in my space. Guy is ultra-talented as far as athletic abilities are concerned. He snuck up on me at the Rumble, dumped me, fine, whatever. I took my eyes off the ball, that one is on me but don't go bragging about it like you did something otherworldly. Probably the coolest thing Logan's going to do in his life is throw me out of Rumble but I just advise him to stay in his lane."
It seemed like the former WWE Champion's words were uttered to progress a storyline with Logan Paul. Fans erupted on Twitter at the prospect of seeing the two ultra-talented athletes clashing at WrestleMania 39.
What has Logan Paul done in WWE so far?
Logan Paul made his professional wrestling debut in WWE when he teamed up with The Miz to take on Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38. The debutant emerged victorious after a match that received widespread appreciation.
His next in-ring outing came against the man he teamed up with, The Miz. They squared off at SummerSlam 2022 and the YouTube sensation emerged victorious. Three months later, Logan Paul challenged for his first-ever WWE title when he took on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia.
Logan Paul showed up in the Royal Rumble match at the 29th position. He scored a solitary elimination by eliminating Seth Rollins. After lasting just over 10 minutes, he was eliminated by the eventual winner Cody Rhodes.
