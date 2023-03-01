WWE 2K23 is now here, and with it, more ratings have been revealed for several superstars, including Logan Paul. The gaming company has rated him higher than several WWE Superstars, including WWE legend Rey Mysterio and current United States Champion Austin Theory.

Logan Paul has not been around for too long in WWE. The star has participated in a total of four matches in his entire wrestling career. Paul started off in a tag team match last year at WrestleMania 38 with The Miz, facing Dominik and Rey Mysterio. Since then, he has defeated The Miz, lost to Roman Reigns, and taken part in this year's Royal Rumble.

Overall, WWE Superstars' ratings have been a little controversial this year. Current United States Champion Austin Theory was only rated 82. Meanwhile, wrestling legend and inspiration for many current stars, Rey Mysterio, also got an 82 rating.

In contrast, WWE 2K23's team revealed that the YouTuber turned pro-wrestler got a rating of 84. This is the same as Sami Zayn, possibly the most over WWE Superstar on the roster at the moment. While both have battled Roman Reigns, many expected Zayn to defeat the champion in front of his home crowd in Montreal at the Elimination Chamber.

Logan Paul's former opponent Roman Reigns has an unprecedented WWE 2K23 rating

While Paul's rating was higher than expected, there's another star who has defied all expectations in the WWE 2K23 ratings.

Roman Reigns has been rated as 99, an incredibly high rating that no star has come close to in recent years. Given his undefeated run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, this might not come as an enormous surprise to a lot of fans.

Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar's rating has been confirmed to be an astonishing 97, with Becky Lynch and The Rock coming up next, rated at 96.

Do you think Logan Paul's WWE 2K23 rating is fair? Let us know in the comments section below!

