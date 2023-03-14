The Rock returning at WWE WrestleMania 39? Former WWE Champion teases Hollywood comeback

Roman Reigns was previously rumored to lock horns with The Rock at WrestleMania 39. However, the encounter between the duo couldn't come to fruition after The People's Champion pulled out of the bout.

It was reported that The Brahma Bull informed the company that he wouldn't be able to get into shape for a match at the biggest WWE event of the year. Following that, the promotion was forced to pull the plug on the dream WrestleMania clash. Roman Reigns will now defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania Hollywood.

The Brahma Bull is unlikely to feature in a match at the Grandest Stage of Them All. However, he could make his blockbuster return at the event, according to former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

Speaking on the Sony Sports Network's show, Next Stop Hollywood, Lashley teased The Rock's potential return at WrestleMania 39. The All-Mighty hyped the upcoming premium live event before hinting at the return of some of the company's big names on The Show of Shows.

"It's an exciting time to be a wrestling fan, but on top of it, if you think about all the other possible players that could possibly pop up at WrestleMania this year (pauses). Bad Bunny, there's a possibility. We want some of those names to come into the business. Some of the guys are like, "Ah, well," but I like it. Bring in as many big names as possible. I know there's been rumors about The Rock, we don't know if he comes in. It's Hollywood, we gotta step up. Everybody in our internal office and some of our higher ups, they're saying, "It's Hollywood, so it's got to be bigger than everything else." Every year we try to get better, and this year, it's going to be Hollywood, so Hollywood we got to go all out."

What could The Rock do at WrestleMania 39?

WWE could have The Rock make his return to WWE at WrestleMania Hollywood to add the star power at the premium live event. The Brahma Bull's return would not only add that element of surprise to the event but would also boost viewership.

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia



wrestlelamia.co.uk/paul-heyman-ex… Paul Heyman explains why The Rock isn't wrestling at WrestleMania 39. Paul Heyman explains why The Rock isn't wrestling at WrestleMania 39.wrestlelamia.co.uk/paul-heyman-ex… https://t.co/46jWzaGmhM

If the company decides to protect Roman Reigns at the event, The Rock could return and make his presence felt during the main event match between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. The Brahma Bull could cost The Tribal Chief his championship to lay down the breadcrumbs for a potential match.

Should The Brahma Bull return to WWE at WrestleMania 39? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Poll : 0 votes